I'm in search of a cinema camera, and I may have just stumbled across the deal of the year, saving me £1,370!

I was recently digging around for a proper run-and-gun documentary cinema camera for myself when I stumbled across this incredible offer and had to share it.

Right now, directly from DJI, the Ronin 4D 6K Combo is available for £4,289, down from its regular price of £5,659. That’s a saving of £1,370! For what this cinema camera delivers, it feels like one of the best deals I’ve come across in a long time.

What makes this so exciting is just how much DJI has packed into the Ronin 4D 6K. Instead of juggling a camera body, gimbal, monitor, filter system, batteries, and follow focus as separate pieces, the Ronin 4D combines everything into one complete package. It really is a cinema rig in a single unit, designed to work seamlessly out of the box without the usual cable mess or compatibility headaches.

And it’s not just hobbyists or indie shooters taking notice. The Ronin 4D has already proven itself on big productions. In fact, Mel Gibson himself used it on a recent blockbuster film, and if an Academy Award-winning director is confident enough to trust it on set, that tells you a lot about the caliber of this system.

At the heart of the Ronin 4D is DJI’s Zenmuse X9 full-frame camera, backed by their CineCore 3.0 processing system. This combination allows for internal recording in Apple ProRes RAW and the full ProRes family, along with H.264.

You can shoot in 6K at up to 60 frames per second or 4K at 120, and if you want to push things even further, there’s support for 8K recording as well. The image quality is stunning, with over 14 stops of dynamic range, dual native ISO, and detail that holds up in everything from bright sunlight to candlelit interiors.

Stabilisation is where the Ronin 4D really sets itself apart. By adding a fourth axis to the traditional three-axis gimbal, DJI has made it possible to achieve dolly-like smoothness without rails or rigs. The system uses a mix of sensors, combined with DJI’s advanced algorithms, to all but eliminate vertical shake. For anyone shooting handheld or in fast-moving environments, this is a genuine game-changer.

For me, this deal feels like an opportunity to get hold of a piece of kit that doesn’t just replace multiple bits of gear, but actively pushes forward what’s possible for filmmakers. At £1,370 off, it’s the best chance I’ve seen yet to step into a next-generation cinema system without paying the usual premium. If you’ve been considering upgrading your setup, I’d say now is the time!