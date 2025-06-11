Dashcam prices crash by up to $80 in Thinkware's Fathers' Day sale
Hot deals for your wheels starting from $79.99!
Thinkware has just told us that it is currently having a sale on its dashcams - with reduction of up to $90 on its dashboard camera systems. Timed for Fathers' Day, the biggest reduction is on its flagship Thinkware ARC, but there is also a $20 saving on what is already one of the best budget dashcams around, the Thinkware F70 Pro.
The sale runs until June 15…
Save $20 at Amazon One of our favorite budget dashcams, the F70 Pro records Full HD footage with wide dynamic range (WDR) technology. Its 140° wide-angle lens captures videos at 30fps, features Super Night Vision ,and includes built-in Wi-Fi.
See our full Thinkware F70 Pro review
Save $80 at Amazon Thinkware's latest model, and its most compact dashcam to date. This twin-camera system offers 2K video, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7” touchscreen display.
Save $40 at Amazon This two-channel dashcam is equipped with 2K QHD Front and 1080P Rear resolution, Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
Read more about the Thinkware Q200
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
