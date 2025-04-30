This dash cam will keep recording even if you're on a highway to hell

Need a dashcam that will work in even the harshest conditions? The Trapo I-Sight T-550 front & rear dashcam set is rated to operate in temperatures as low as -4°F and as high as 158°F, so you needn't worry about it overheating in blazing summer sunshine.

(Image credit: Trapo)

The T-550 is able to withstand such extreme temperatures in part thanks to its super capacitor. This fulfils the same function as a battery - it stores energy - but unlike a conventional lithium battery, a super capacitor is much less susceptible to overheating or swelling, while also offering a much longer lifespan. The super capacitor is used to power the dashcam briefly in the event of a sudden power loss that may occur as a result of a collision, enabling the dashcam to save crucial video evidence. In typical dash cams a lithium battery is used for the same purpose, albeit with the aforementioned drawbacks.

(Image credit: Trapo)

The front camera in the T-550 set records in 4K, while the rear camera is 1080p. The cameras also feature GPS for location recording, along with a G-force sensor that detects sudden jolts or impacts to lock critical footage. The companion phone app allows you to view real-time recording from the camera when you're away from your car, plus you can remotely review, download and share existing recordings over 5GHz Wi-Fi, all without subscription.

(Image credit: Trapo)

Extra features include hands-free voice control, a 0.96" IPS screen that displays key information, and Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) technology for clear images in any lighting, even at night. The T-550 is also able to capture footage while your car is parked and turned off, with motion detection automatically triggering recording. You will however need an separate hardwire kit to enable this feature.

The Trapo I-Sight T-550 front & rear dashcam set is available now from Amazon, priced at $144.99