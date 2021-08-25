Garmin Dash Cam 67W review

The Garmin 67W is a top-notch dash cam with a compact design, high-quality video with HDR and a beyond-HD resolution, plus a wide 180-degree lens, voice control that is actually useful, and a smart but simple windscreen mounting system. If you have the budget, this is the dash cam to buy.

The Garmin Dash Cam 67W is a compact but feature-packed dash cam that is the current flagship of the range, and as well as recording video it has voice control, GPS and a range of safety systems. These include forward collision and lane departure warnings, plug a ‘go’ alert to signal when the traffic ahead sets off, and alerts about upcoming red light and speed cameras.

It also has an optional parking mode that monitors when your vehicle is parked and switched off. As with other Garmin dash cams, up to four can be fitted to the same vehicle with their video feeds synchronised using the Garmin Drive app.

The camera records to a microSD card (not included) and has a display and buttons on the rear, so can be set up and used without the smartphone app, adding to its simplicity.

Specifications

(Image credit: Garmin)

(Image credit: Garmin)

Resolution: 1440p

HDR: Yes

Field of view: 180 degrees

Display: 2-inch, LCD

Battery: Yes

Voice control: Yes

Dimensions: 5.62 x 4.05 x 2.19cm

Weight: 57g

Key features

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton)

A key feature of the Dash Cam 67W is how it blends together top-notch dash cam features with a compact design. The 1440p resolution is beyond Full HD and comes with HDR (high dynamic range) for improved clarity in tricky lighting conditions. There’s also audio recording if you need it, but we generally prefer to keep that switched off in the interests of passenger privacy; it can be switched on or off by saying “Okay Garmin, switch audio recording on/off”. On that note, the voice recognition works really well and is a convenient way to save video or photos. Video is automatically saved when a collision is detected.

The Garmin’s safety features work well and make good use of the display, providing it can easily be seen by the driver. It turns red to warn of a forward collision, yellow when you drift out of your lane, and sounds an alert when you fail to notice the vehicle ahead has set off. These can each be switched off if you don’t want them.

Build and handling

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton)

About the size of a small matchbox, we think the Dash Cam 67W is a great size. It is compact enough to be hidden behind the central rear-view mirror, while packing a good set of features and hardware credentials. The black plastic finish is subtle and well-made, and we’d feel comfortable leaving the camera permanently installed in a car without worrying about someone trying to steal it.

The windscreen mount is tiny, consisting of a coin-sized magnet that sticks to the screen with adhesive, then snaps magnetically to a small arm that attaches to the camera with an adjustable ball-and-socket joint. It’s a smart but simple system that takes up very little space and makes it easy to adjust, remove and replace the camera in just a couple of seconds. A second adhesive magnet is included, making it easy to switch the Garmin between two vehicles.

Performance

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton)

There is very little to say here, and that’s a great thing. The Garmin works precisely how you would hope, recording high-quality video and serving up useful alerts if you have them switched on. Voice control is responsive and set-up is very quick and easy.

The lens is very wide, at 180 degrees, creating some fish-eye distortion, but we still feel the footage is accurate, clear and would certainly be useful as evidence in a collision.

Verdict

A truly excellent dash cam that is compact and easy to use, with a good set of useful features and which records top-quality video. It's not the cheapest, but it is a top-notch dash cam that does everything without being needlessly complicated. Even the mounting system is super-simple. It’s a must-buy.

Read more guides:

Best dash cams

Best front and rear dash cams

Best Uber dash cams

The Best camera phones today

Best indoor security cameras in 2021

Best outdoor security cameras

The 10 best action cameras

The best helmet cameras

Best backup camera

The best baby camera monitors