Small enough to slip in your pocket and affordable enough for almost any budget, these trendy compact cameras make everyday photography fun.

They don't often go on sale, but these three models are currently slightly reduced in price. The discounts are modest, but they make already budget-friendly cameras just a little more appealing.

The Kodak Pixpro C1 is now £79 at London Camera Exchange – you save £12.72 off its £91.72 RRP.

The Kodak Pixpro FZ45 is now £89 at Park Cameras – you save £19.40 off its £108.40 RRP.

The Chuzhao Digital camera is now £21.99 on Amazon – you save at least £4 off its listed £25.99 price – that's 15% off and the lowest price in 30 days. This camera is priced between £30 and £50, depending on the retailer.

The Chuzhao Digital Camera is also available in red for £21.99 on Amazon – marked as the lowest price in 30 days

Kodak Pixpro C1

Review insight: "The Kodak Pixpro C1 checks a lot of boxes for a cheap point-and-shoot and is ideal for beginners or casual photographers" (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Kodak's Pixpro C1 is the brand's best budget selfie compact right now – thanks to its flip screen and wide-angle lens, making it more convenient than the FZ45 or Chuzhao for self-recording and vlogging-style clips.



However, it trades on image quality and flexibility, so if you care more about zoom or detail, the FZ45 is the stronger pick. If you want ease and selfies over everything else, the C1 is the camera for you.

Kodak Pixpro FZ45

Review insight: "The Kodak PixPro FZ45 is well-suited to beginners and the budget-conscious, with zoom lens, flash and low, low price tag" (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Compared to the C1 and Chuzhao, the FZ45 is the most traditional camera here – it's the only one with real optical zoom, which makes it more versatile for travel and distance shots.



You lose the flip screen and retro charm, but gain reach and a more familiar shooting experience. The FZ45 is the camera for you if you want a simple holiday or everyday camera rather than a novelty or selfie device.

Chuzhao Digital Camera

Review insight: "The Chuzhao is one of the best of these miniature fully-functional digital models" (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

The Chuzhao Digital Camera is the most characterful camera of the group – and all about enjoying the process of taking photos. The square format, waist-level viewfinder and TLR-inspired design make shooting feel playful – in a way none of the Kodak compacts really replicate.

While the FZ45 is about straightforward practicality and the C1 leans into selfie convenience, the Chushao is all about atmosphere, nostalgia and creative expression in your pocket.

Browse the best compact cameras, the best retro compact cameras, and the best cheap cameras.