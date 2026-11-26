These popular budget compact cameras are now cheaper, with prices almost as small as the cameras themselves
Pocket-sized point-and-shoot cameras that make photography fun and affordable
Small enough to slip in your pocket and affordable enough for almost any budget, these trendy compact cameras make everyday photography fun.
They don't often go on sale, but these three models are currently slightly reduced in price. The discounts are modest, but they make already budget-friendly cameras just a little more appealing.
The Kodak Pixpro C1 is now £79 at London Camera Exchange – you save £12.72 off its £91.72 RRP.
The Kodak Pixpro FZ45 is now £89 at Park Cameras – you save £19.40 off its £108.40 RRP.
The Chuzhao Digital camera is now £21.99 on Amazon – you save at least £4 off its listed £25.99 price – that's 15% off and the lowest price in 30 days. This camera is priced between £30 and £50, depending on the retailer.
A compact camera built around a 13MP sensor, fixed wide-angle lens, and 180° flip screen, all wrapped in a lightweight retro body. It's designed for quick, selfie- and social-first shooting where simplicity and portability matter most.
Read our Kodak Pixpro C1 review
A straightforward 16MP compact camera with optical zoom and AA battery power, built for simple point-and-shoot photography. It offers a tactile camera experience with physical controls and zoom that phones don't replicate in quite the same way.
Read our Kodak Pixpro FZ45 review
A miniature digital camera with a 12MP sensor styled like a classic 1960s twin-lens reflex, complete with waist-level shooting and square-format stills. It turns every shot into a slower, more intentional moment.
Read our Chuzhao Digital Camera review
- The Chuzhao Digital Camera is also available in red for £21.99 on Amazon – marked as the lowest price in 30 days
Kodak Pixpro C1
Kodak's Pixpro C1 is the brand's best budget selfie compact right now – thanks to its flip screen and wide-angle lens, making it more convenient than the FZ45 or Chuzhao for self-recording and vlogging-style clips.
However, it trades on image quality and flexibility, so if you care more about zoom or detail, the FZ45 is the stronger pick. If you want ease and selfies over everything else, the C1 is the camera for you.
Kodak Pixpro FZ45
Compared to the C1 and Chuzhao, the FZ45 is the most traditional camera here – it's the only one with real optical zoom, which makes it more versatile for travel and distance shots.
You lose the flip screen and retro charm, but gain reach and a more familiar shooting experience. The FZ45 is the camera for you if you want a simple holiday or everyday camera rather than a novelty or selfie device.
Chuzhao Digital Camera
The Chuzhao Digital Camera is the most characterful camera of the group – and all about enjoying the process of taking photos. The square format, waist-level viewfinder and TLR-inspired design make shooting feel playful – in a way none of the Kodak compacts really replicate.
While the FZ45 is about straightforward practicality and the C1 leans into selfie convenience, the Chushao is all about atmosphere, nostalgia and creative expression in your pocket.
Browse the best compact cameras, the best retro compact cameras, and the best cheap cameras.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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