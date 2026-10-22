The No.1 compact camera on Amazon Japan and the US right now has been popular for years and it was the best-selling model in Japan in 2025

The No.1 compact camera on Amazon US is the Kodak Pixpro FZ55

Compact cameras are the ideal companion for everyday shooting, travel adventures and capturing family moments. Best-selling lists in Japan, the US and the UK offer a snapshot of current trends – but some of the same point-and-shoot models keep appearing across different markets and retailers, even years after their launch, in top positions.

Right now, the No.1 best-selling compact camera on Amazon Japan and Amazon US is the Kodak PixPro FZ55. In the UK, it sits third in Amazon's compact camera Top 10. Close behind in Japan is the Kodak Charmera, a keychain camera that's popular due to its retro charm and collectible appeal.

The FZ55 launched in April 2023 and is available for only $139.99 / £129. Two years later, it was named Japan's best-selling compact camera in 2025 – and it continues to hold its own against newer models. So, what explains the FZ55's success?

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Why the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 beats them all

Review insight : "This point-and-shoot camera looked like a brave throwback to simpler times, but it proved Kodak’s licensee spotted a new niche now that others have exited the budget compact camera market" (Image credit: Gavin Stoker / Digital Camera World)

Kodak's Pixpro series is known for its straightforward operation and affordable prices. That combination has helped the range find an audience worldwide.

The FZ55 is the standout model, with its predecessor, the FZ45, also proving popular and reaching No.3 in Amazon US's compact camera chart.

The FZ55 is a straightforward point-and-shoot camera with a 16MP sensor, 5x optical zoom and fully automatic operation. It has no headline-grabbing video specifications, elaborate app ecosystem, or attempt to compete on paper with premium compacts.

It focuses on the basics.

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The compact camera comeback in recent years has helped fuel interest in models such as the FZ55. Social media trends and growing smartphone fatigue have also played a part, with more people looking for a dedicated camera.

Kodak has been particularly well positioned to benefit from this shift.

While much of the industry has focused on advanced features and hybrid shooting tools, Kodak has leaned into ease of use, portability and affordability.

The Kodak Pixpro C1 is a 13MP retro-styled compact camera with a 180-degree upward-tilting LCD screen, available for only $ / £ (Image credit: Kim Bunermann / Future)

The FZ55 is a standout example, but the brand's Pixpro C1 has also proved successful since launching in June 2025.

Although compact cameras have evolved considerably, with more options now available for different users and budgets, simplicity and affordability remain powerful selling points.

The FZ55 is a prime example of why a camera launched in 2023 can still outsell newer models.

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