A decision late last year effectively banned all new DJI products from entering the US while keeping older models on the shelves – but the Federal Communications Commission is considering even harsher restrictions for brands selling DJI lookalikes.

The FCC has released a statement and is looking for public comment on a proposal that would retroactively ban drones and cameras from a handful of companies accused of selling re-branded DJI products.

The companies that could soon see an FCC ban include the brands behind drones like the Skyrover X1 (A DJI Mini 4 lookalike linked to the WaveGo and SZ Knowact brands) and cameras like the Xtra Muse (a DJI Pocket 3 lookalike). The list of targeted brands includes Cogito, Fikaxo, Lyno Dynamics, Skyhigh Tech, Spatial Hover, SZ Knowact, WaveGo, Xtra and XAG.

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Xtra Muse 2 Pro (Image credit: Xtra Technology)

Notably, brands like Xtra are known for creating more affordable action cameras and gimbal cameras that have several similarities with popular options from DJI. Earlier this month, the FCC proposed a fine when those companies failed to respond to the agency’s request for additional details over whether or not those products source tech from brands on the FCC Covered List, such as DJI.

Unlike the existing limitations on DJI, the proposal could remove those brand’s exsisting products from the shelves rather than just preventing new models from entering the US. The FCC proposal isn’t yet a finalized decision, as the proposal is currently open to public comment over the potential ban.

When the FCC added DJI – as well as all foreign-made drones – to its Covered List late last year, the agency effectively barred new DJI drones, cameras, and accessories from entering the US.

However, while the move effectively “banned” new DJI products, the move did not pull existing DJI products from the shelves, leaving previously approved drones and cameras still available – and legal – to use in the US. Ironically, that means that some lookalikes may be banned when the competing DJI models like the DJI Mini 4 Pro remain on the shelves.

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The proposal against the DJI lookalike brands, however, if passed, would be the first time the FCC uses a new ability to retroactively ban previously approved devices. In October 2025, the FCC approved a change that gives the agency the ability to revoke a product’s FCC approval, which would effectively remove that product from US shelves.

The FCC is seeking public comment on the proposal.

DJI has filed a lawsuit over the FCC ban; the case is still ongoing.

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