Camp Snap’s screen-free digital cameras launched as a way for kids to take a camera to a screen-free summer camp without the cost of disposable film – but thanks to the craving to curb screen addiction, the company’s retro cameras have found a following across generations.

With the small business’s success, however, comes more options to choose from. What’s the difference between the Camp Snap 2 and the Camp Snap CS-Pro?

I’ve personally used both of these cameras – I even went a week on a screen-free camera challenge and loved it so much that I went nearly two weeks instead. Both cameras share the same retro, screen-free charm, but there are several key differences to note.

Camp Snap 2 vs. Camp Snap CS-Pro: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Camp Snap 2 Camp Snap CS-Pro Sensor 8MP 1/3.2" CMOS 16MP 1/3.06" CMOS Lens 4.2mm f/2.0 (26mm f/11.5 in 35mm equivalent) 2.56mm f/2.2 (22.5mm in 35mm equivalent) Battery life 500 shots 500 shots Filter thread 30.5mm 37mm Dimensions 124.3 x 65 x 32mm 165 x 76 x 25.4mm / 5 x 3 x 1 inches Weight 108g / 3.8 oz 143g / 5oz

Camp Snap 2 vs. Camp Snap CS-Pro: Design

Image credit: Future The Camp Snap 2 Image credit: Future The Camp Snap CS-Pro

The Camp Snap 2 is smaller and has a child-proof lock on the filters

The Camp Snap CS-Pro is larger but has a classic design, filter dial, flash toggle, and battery life indicator

The Camp Snap 2 and the CS-Pro may both be screen-free retro compact cameras, but the two have drastically different designs.

The Camp Snap 2 design feels like a slightly more luxurious disposable camera. The camera looks a bit like a disposable, but it has a nice textured wrap that comes in a lot of different colors, and the plastic feels a bit sturdier than a disposable.

The CS-Pro, on the other hand, takes on the silver-and-black retro design that feels a bit more grown-up. The design is still plastic despite the silver color, but the silver and a black wrap feel like a classic.

Image credit: Future The Camp Snap 2 Image credit: Future The Camp Snap CS-Pro

The design differences span beyond just looks, however. The CS-Pro is the larger of the two, sitting taller and wider, as well as heavier. Both are pocketable, but the CS-Pro needs a bit more generous pockets.

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The controls between the two also have a few notable differences. The CS-Pro has four filters available through a top dial. The Camp Snap 2 swaps filters with a button on the back, but this button can also be locked when using it as a kid camera.

Both compact cameras have a built-in flash, but the CS-Pro's is more powerful and has a toggle to turn it on and off. The Camp Snap 2's flash on is located right on the camera's on-off switch.

Camp Snap 2 Image credit: Future Camp Snap CS-Pro Image credit: Future

Another design feature that the CS-Pro has that the Camp Snap 2 doesn't is a battery life indicator. Four small green LED lights show an approximate estimation of the remaining battery. The Camp Snap 2 doesn't have this, but a low battery warning will flash on the screen when that point is reached.

Both cameras can use circular lens filters, but I think the CS-Pro's 37mm size is easier to find different options for than the Camp Snap 2's 30.5.

Camp Snap 2 vs. Camp Snap CS-Pro: Image Quality

The Camp Snap CS-Pro has a higher resolution and a more powerful flash

But the Camp Snap 2 does have 6 filters instead of 4

At 16MP, the Camp Snap CS-Pro has twice the resolution of the Camp Snap 2. Images from The Camp Snap CS-Pro are sharper, with more detail and larger files.

The CS-Pro also has the more powerful flash, which makes a difference when photographing something indoors from a distance.

While the CS-Pro has better resolution, it still has some retro charm, thanks in part to a cheap lens. The built-in filters also create images that feel a bit more retro, including black-and-white.

The one image quality perk that the Camp Snap 2 has is that there are six different built-in filters, where the CS-Pro has four on the filter dial. But, both cameras allow those built-in presets to be edited, so it's possible to create your own filters if you don't love the ones that come with the camera.

Another key difference to note is that there is some shutter lag -- or a delay between pressing the button and when the image is taken. The CS-Pro does a bit better at minimizing this, but there is still a small lag.

Camp Snap 2 sample images

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Camp Snap CS-Pro sample images

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Verdict

The Camp Snap 2 with the Camp Snap CS-Pro and the Camp Snap CS-8 video camera (Image credit: Future)

To put it simply, I would choose the Camp Snap CS-Pro for myself and the Camp Snap 2 for my kids.

But, of course, there are a few nuances between the two that help determine which is the right one. The CS-Pro has better image quality and a classic design for not much of a price difference.

The Camp Snap 2, however, is smaller and more affordable and comes with a child lock for those filters. Using the Camp Snap 2 certainly didn't feel like using a kids' camera if you want the smallest option and don't mind the lower 8MP resolution.