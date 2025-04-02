This cheap compact camera is so retro, it doesn’t have a screen! Kickstarter set for summer

Following my story on the Minolta MND65, it’s certainly been a day for cheap cameras. But I have to say, the Echolens has really piqued my interest, if only for the novel idea of producing a retro-themed digital camera and completely removing the rear LCD screen. For starters, this will help reduce manufacturing costs, but it also gives this little camera a unique selling point, should it meet the crowdfunding support it needs when it launches on Kickstarter in the summer of 2025.

Specs are thin on the ground, but this doesn’t appear to be just another cookie-cutter cheap compact camera. The website includes what I can only assume are sample images that look like they’ve been shot on film. And indeed, Echolens states: “Authentic Film Feel – Our unique film filters recreates the warmth of classic cameras”. Echolens also mentions there will be “no AI smoothing or excessive sharpening”, which certainly fits with the film-era aesthetic.

If this is a sample image from the camera, it certainly looks like a film photo (Image credit: Echolens)

Speaking of aesthetics, the product imagery reveals a rather classy-looking little camera à la Leica M11 and Fujifilm X100VI. Heck, the Echolens logo even sits within an orange circle on the front of the camera, akin to that famous Leica red roundel. Cheeky indeed… And sure enough, the leatherette extends round the back of the camera to reveal, well, more leatherette, since there’s no LCD screen.

Something I have noticed in the product photos is a small screen on the top plate with the number 54. And while I cannot confirm this, I'm wondering if this number is a frame counter. It seems superfluous to have a frame counter with such large memory cards nowadays, so could it be that the Echolens will have a small amount of onboard memory to further replicate the film days of yore?

I actually think, given the lack of an LCD screen, this could be a plus point. If you’re going to go that retro, you might as well lean into it.

Image 1 of 2 Could this little screen be a frame counter? (Image credit: Echolens) And there's that Echolens roundel (Image credit: Echolens)

The company has also revealed that the camera will allow you to instantly transfer files from camera to smart device using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It’s also touting an impressive battery life, claiming; “Snap for days on a single charge”.

So, unusually for an ultra-cheap release, this has the potential to provide style and substance. I’ll be looking forward to learning more about the Echolens in the near future.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like...

If you're into cheap compact cameras, I saw these cheap compact cameras clearly inspired by the retro camera craze. And if you're looking for a premium vintage-style digital camera, check out the best retro cameras. And if you're looking for the most faithful modern retro camera on the market right now, my recommendation would be the Nikon Zf.