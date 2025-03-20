SmallRig launches a new cooling fan attachment for Canon EOS R5 and EOS R5 Mark II to solve over-heating issues

If you’ve ever shot high-resolution video on the Canon EOS R5 or EOS R5 Mark II for extended periods, you may know the common struggle – overheating. It’s been a talking point since the R5 first launched, and while Canon has made improvements, long recording sessions can still push the camera to its limits.

SmallRig might have the perfect fix. They’ve just released a cooling fan designed specifically for these cameras, and it promises to keep things running cooler for longer.

SmallRig Cooling Fan for Canon EOS R5 Mark II & R5 (Image credit: SmallRig)

This isn’t just a simple fan blowing air onto the camera, however, as SmallRig has packed in some serious tech, with a 7000 RPM fan and thermoelectric cooling (TEC) technology. That means it’s actively pulling heat away rather than just circulating air. If you’re filming high-res video, especially 8K, this could be the difference in keeping your camera from overheating and shutting down mid-shoot.

What’s handy is that SmallRig has made it adjustable. There are two-speed modes, so you can dial it up or down depending on the environment. Shooting in a hot outdoor location? Crank it up. Just need a little extra cooling in a controlled indoor setup? Keep it in a lower setting to minimize noise.

Speaking of convenience, the installation is as easy as it gets. It snaps on in a second with no tools required and no hassle. That’s a huge plus for anyone who needs to work quickly. The only drawback? Once it’s attached, you won’t be able to fold the camera’s LCD screen, so you’ll need to pop the fan off before packing up.

Cool Your Shots | #Introducing Cooling Fan for Canon EOS R5 Mark II & R5 - YouTube Watch On

Interestingly, this fan arrives just as Canon has rolled out a firmware update aimed at improving temperature control on these cameras. It seems like heat management has been a focus lately, and SmallRig is jumping in at the right time with a physical solution to complement Canon’s software tweaks.

With mirrorless cameras being used more and more for high-end video production, overheating is a challenge that’s not going away anytime soon. SmallRig’s cooling fan, now available for $59.99 / £58.90 / AU $96.90 looks like a smart investment for anyone pushing their R5 or R5 Mark II to the limits.

