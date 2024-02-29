Sony's 8K Burano cinema flagship is now in stock if you can stomach the $25,000 price tag

If you're looking for one of the best cinema cameras on the market, a filmmaker looking to invest in a camera that will take your visuals to the next level, or be among the users of the best 8K cameras in the industry, then you want to take notice of Sony's latest cinema flagship, the Sony Burano 8K which is now in stock in either a B&Hor Adorama

If you're looking to upgrade to 8K, or step up to a proper cinema camera, there is no denying the Sony Burano with its 8.6K sensor will help your career take off.



Announced just in time for the IBC back in 2023, the Sony Burano impresses with its compact design while delivering exceptional performance. Sporting an impressive 8.6K CMOS sensor, it rivals the image quality of Sony's own top-of-the-line Venice 2 8K camera.

What sets it apart is Sony's renowned autofocus technology, providing a significant advantage for solo filmmakers navigating fast-paced environments with demanding focus requirements. Additionally, the sensor offers both full-frame and Super35 modes, enhancing versatility for various shooting scenarios.

(Image credit: Sony)

Crafted for agile solo cinema-style filming, the Sony Burano 8K cinema camera brings versatility in a compact, full-frame design. Boasting up to 8.6K video capture, it ensures high-quality footage on the move and is aimed to be the best cinema camera for solo operation.

With built-in stabilization for both E and PL-mount lenses, along with fast hybrid autofocus, and an adjustable ND filter, this camera facilitates seamless shooting at a click of the record button. As well as being a very capable camera in its own right, it is also an excellent choice as a secondary camera when used with a VENICE as the main A-cam setup.

This is a camera that can grow with your career as it is also compatible with a wide array of PL- and E-mount lenses, including Super35 and full-frame options, allowing a filmmaker to adjust this rig to make clients budget for certain jobs. Plus, it supports advanced features like Cooke/I technology and Zeiss eXtended Data for enhanced metadata capabilities.

To cut a long story short, if you're in the market for one of the best cinema cameras and you have a spare $25,000 lying around then you can't spend it any better, while I know this sum might seem A LOT to many, but to the few, this is the best news they had in the industry!