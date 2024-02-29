Sony's 8K Burano cinema flagship is now in stock if you can stomach the $25,000 price tag

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Sony's new 8K cinema camera hits the shelves, but are you forking out the $25,000 price tag

Sony Burano
(Image credit: Sony)

If you're looking for one of the best cinema cameras on the market, a filmmaker looking to invest in a camera that will take your visuals to the next level, or be among the users of the best 8K cameras in the industry, then you want to take notice of Sony's latest cinema flagship, the Sony Burano 8K which is now in stock in either a B&Hor  Adorama

Announced just in time for the IBC back in 2023, the Sony Burano impresses with its compact design while delivering exceptional performance. Sporting an impressive 8.6K CMOS sensor, it rivals the image quality of Sony's own top-of-the-line Venice 2 8K camera. 

What sets it apart is Sony's renowned autofocus technology, providing a significant advantage for solo filmmakers navigating fast-paced environments with demanding focus requirements. Additionally, the sensor offers both full-frame and Super35 modes, enhancing versatility for various shooting scenarios.

(Image credit: Sony)

Crafted for agile solo cinema-style filming, the Sony Burano 8K cinema camera brings versatility in a compact, full-frame design. Boasting up to 8.6K video capture, it ensures high-quality footage on the move and is aimed to be the best cinema camera for solo operation.

With built-in stabilization for both E and PL-mount lenses, along with fast hybrid autofocus, and an adjustable ND filter, this camera facilitates seamless shooting at a click of the record button. As well as being a very capable camera in its own right, it is also an excellent choice as a secondary camera when used with a VENICE as the main A-cam setup. 

This is a camera that can grow with your career as it is also compatible with a wide array of PL- and E-mount lenses, including Super35 and full-frame options, allowing a filmmaker to adjust this rig to make clients budget for certain jobs. Plus, it supports advanced features like Cooke/I technology and Zeiss eXtended Data for enhanced metadata capabilities.

To cut a long story short, if you're in the market for one of the best cinema cameras and you have a spare $25,000 lying around then you can't spend it any better, while I know this sum might seem A LOT to many, but to the few, this is the best news they had in the industry!

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

