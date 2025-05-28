Rotolight Neo 3 Pro camera light drops to it lowest price ever

Rotolight creates some of the industry's best LED light panels, ranging from on-camera to larger industrial-sized panels. The lights are extremely well regarded for both photography and video, with the only sticking point being the high price point.

That makes the Rotolight sales all the more special, and the pick of the bunch this time is the Rotolight Neo 3 Pro - a hybrid flash and constant LED light that can be used both on and off camera. it is available to pick up for £299 - which is the lowest price with have seen for this one-light Imagemaker kit. That's a massive saving on the original £649 launch price, and £90 less than it was last week.

Rotolight NEO 3 PRO | was £389 | £299

SAVE £90 at Rotolight Despite its small form, it packs an almighty punch and is considered the brightest on-camera LED light in the world. Suitable for both video and photography, this light is extremely versatile and is a great option to have in your kit bag.

• See our review of the Rotolight Neo 3 Pro

The Rotolight Neo 3 Pro is a unique combination of continuous LED light and High-Speed Sync RGBWW flash, making it extremely versatile. In the modern world of content creation having a light that can seamlessly switch between video and photography lighting is a real time saver!

The light comes with a ball head, battery, and diffusion dome to help create a beautifully soft quality of light.