Hidden worlds brought to life in this stunning infrared photography competition

Infrared photography offers a glimpse into a world hidden from the naked eye, revealing layers of beauty and intrigue that are often unnoticed. This captivating genre takes center stage in Life in Another Light, the biennial photography contest hosted by Kolari Vision, a leader in infrared camera filters and conversions.

This year’s competition saw over 3,000 submissions from photographers and videographers across the globe. Entrants showcased an exploration of the creative possibilities of infrared, visible, and ultraviolet light spectrums, transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary.

Alligator in Morning Mist. (Image credit: Carolyn Hinton Hutchin)

The competition featured twelve categories – Abstract, Aerial, Astro, Black & White, Candy Chrome, Infrared Short Film, IR Chrome, Landscape IR, Landscape Visible, Long Exposure, Portrait, and Ultraviolet – each category showcasing the transformative potential of alternative light photography.

The winning entries are a testament to the creativity and technical mastery required in this niche field. The full list of winners and honorable mentions is available on the Kolari Vision website, offering inspiration for anyone intrigued by this unique medium.

Dreams of Reality - Dream 5 (Image credit: Mitja Kobal)

Among the standout winners is Carolyn Hinton Hutchin, who claimed first place in the Black & White category with her image Alligator in Morning Mist. This atmospheric photograph masterfully uses light and shadow to evoke a moody, almost cinematic effect. While there’s no confirmation that the image employed infrared techniques, its tonal qualities align with the aesthetic possibilities of black-and-white infrared photography.

Another remarkable winner is Mitja Kobal, who placed first in the IR Chrome category with Dreams of Reality - Dream 5. This striking image transports viewers to a sci-fi-like realm, blending clean architectural lines with vibrant red foliage, embodying the surreal aesthetics that infrared photography is renowned for.

Ultraviolet light also makes a dazzling appearance in this year’s competition. Michael Riffle takes first place in the Ultraviolet category with Magnolia Grandiflora, a luminous portrayal of a magnolia flower that seems to glow with neon bioluminescence when viewed under UV light.

Magnolia Grandiflora (Image credit: Michael Riffle)

The competition’s winners were selected by a panel of seven judges, including renowned infrared experts Pierre-Louis Ferrer and Yann Philippe. Images were evaluated over three rounds, with criteria focusing on technical execution, composition, and creativity. Each category awarded prizes to three winners and recognized up to four honorable mentions. In total, over $60,000 in prizes were distributed.

Kolari Vision’s infrared conversions have made a significant impact on the photography and film industries, even being utilized in major Hollywood productions like Dune: Part II and The Irishman. As more creatives embrace the possibilities of alternative light photography, the genre continues to grow, offering exciting new ways to see the world.

If you’re feeling inspired, I highly recommend exploring the full gallery of winners and honorable mentions on Kolari Vision’s website. Who knows, you might decide to pick up an infrared camera or filter and discover the hidden beauty around you!

