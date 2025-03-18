Canon enhances autofocus with new firmware updates for the EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R1

Canon has rolled out firmware updates for two of its professional cameras, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II and the EOS R1. The updates, which bring identical fixes to both models, are designed to enhance user experience and performance in specific shooting situations.

The new firmware (Version 1.0.3 for the R5 Mark II and Version 1.0.2 for the R1) includes two significant updates aimed at improving autofocus and camera management. First, Canon has optimized the timing of the camera's temperature rise warning. This change ensures that users are notified at more appropriate moments, minimizing the risk of overheating during extended shoots and maintaining consistent performance.

As professional photographers and videographers often work in diverse environments, this adjustment will provide more confidence in managing long sessions, especially when capturing high-resolution stills or video.

Canon has tweaked the autofocus performance when using select zooms (Image credit: Future)

The second firmware note addresses an autofocus issue that previously affected certain zoom ranges. With the fix, users should experience more reliable and accurate focusing when working with specific zoom lenses, ensuring sharper images in a wide variety of shooting conditions. Whether shooting portraits, landscapes, or fast-moving subjects, this update aims to reduce autofocus inconsistencies and streamline workflows.

For photographers and videographers relying on the R5 Mark II and R1 for professional work, these updates are a welcome enhancement. Both cameras are known for their cutting-edge autofocus systems and image quality, and this firmware ensures that these top-tier models continue to perform at their best, even in challenging conditions.

By improving focus accuracy and optimizing temperature management, these updates can make a real difference during critical moments, such as fast-paced events or long shooting days in warmer climates. It also reflects Canon's commitment to providing ongoing support and improvement for its users, which is crucial in maintaining the longevity and reliability of high-end equipment.

For those eager to install the update, Canon provides a step-by-step guide on the download page for each camera model. The process is straightforward and ensures that users can quickly access the latest enhancements without hassle.

