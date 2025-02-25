Peak Design just dropped a big hint about an upcoming launch. Can you guess what’s coming?

Photography accessory brand Peak Design is launching a new product soon, according to a teaser that offers a close-up glimpse at what the upcoming product might be. In an email to fans and a YouTube video, Peak Design has revealed a close-up of a new product that the company says is “coming soon,” along with a string of travel-themed hints.

The video, shared on February 25, starts with audio that sounds like an airplane along with footage of a set of four wheels hitting and then sliding along the ground. The video is accompanied by the caption “We didn't reinvent the wheel, but we reinvented everything else,” offering another hint at what could be coming to Peak Design’s lineup, in case that close-up wasn’t clear enough.

In an email to fans, the company wrote, “Our most anticipated product launch ever is landing soon, featuring innovations that manufacturers told us weren't doable. Come to find out, they were – but it took years of intense collaboration and ground-up redesign to get there.”

The teaser doesn’t specifically state what is coming, nor when. But the close-up view, travel-themed audio, and mention of “wheels” could be enough to get fans of the brand talking. Peak Design’s current lineup includes bags, straps, tripods and smartphone accessories.

Peak Design has a history of launching products on Kickstarter. According to the brand’s Mission page, it’s how the company’s first product was launched and the brand has been “investor-free since the beginning.”

Peak Design only says that the product is coming “soon,” without noting an exact launch date. The company then points fans to a sign up for an email newsletter to get the launch details delivered to their inbox – whenever that launch might be.

