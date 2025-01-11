Elevate your filmmaking with SmallRig's rotating side handle and trigger for Canon and Sony cameras

If there’s one thing for certain, it's that SmallRig can transform almost any camera into a professional video rig with its bespoke expansion and control options. In 2025, the brand already launched a dedicated video cage and filter system for the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, and now it’s pushing forward with a brand-new Rotating Side Handle with Trigger Rec kit for Sony, Canon and Blackmagic cameras.

Side handles are a staple on high-end cinema and video rigs, offering a more ergonomic grip while enhancing ease of use and control. The SmallRig Rotating Side Handle with Trigger Rec brings these features to Canon EOS, Sony FX3 and FX30, and the Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema series cameras.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

The handle is ergonomically designed to provide a comfortable grip, thanks to its ‘skin-friendly anti-slip silicone coating’ that helps reduce hand fatigue during long shooting sessions. Additionally, the handle’s natural side-mounted position results in smoother camera control, minimizing hand shake while filming.

To further improve comfort and camera control, the handle features SmallRig’s One-Click Stepless Rotation, allowing for infinite 360° bi-directional rotation and fluid movement. This feature also gives users the flexibility to position their camera in a variety of creative angles, unlocking new possibilities in shooting.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

But the handle doesn’t just focus on comfort. It also integrates a built-in shutter control (Trigger Rec) with an included control cable, enabling users to start and stop recording without ever needing to touch the camera itself.

For Canon EOS and Pocket Cinema cameras, NP-F550 / 570 batteries are required for the Rec function. This isn’t necessary for Sony cameras, meaning two distinct models are available. For the Canon / Blackmagic version a USB-C interface is provided for fast and convenient charging, ensuring longer shooting sessions.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

In true SmallRig fashion, the handle also offers versatile expansion options through multiple accessory mounts, including 1/4"-20 threaded holes, a cold shoe mount, an adjustable Nato clamp, and a wrist strap slot. These additions enable users to further customize their rig with monitors, lights, microphones and more.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The SmallRig Rotating Side Handle with Trigger Rec for Canon / Blackmagic is now available for $134.99 / £131.90 / AU$216.90. The Sony version is available at a slightly lower price of $129.99 / £126.90 / AU$208.90.

You might also like...

Check out our guides to the best cameras for video and the best cameras for filmmaking.