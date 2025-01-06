Ultimate vlogging camera gets even better thanks to a new cage and cinematic filter kit from SmallRig

Following its release in late 2023, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 quickly captured the attention of content creators and filmmakers alike, thanks to its impressive video quality, compact design, and ease of use. Now, SmallRig is enhancing this further with the launch of a dedicated cage kit and filter set designed specifically for the popular vlogging camera, making it even more versatile for both amateur and professional filmmakers.

Released just over a year after the Osmo Pocket 3 – a longer-than-usual wait for a SmallRig cage – this new lineup speaks volumes about the camera’s unexpected rise in popularity as a professional filmmaking tool. The new accessories include three separate yet key components: the SmallRig Basic Cage, the SmallRig Extended Cage Kit, and the SmallRig Multifunctional Filter Kit.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

SmallRig is renowned for its high-quality camera cages, and the Basic Cage for the Osmo Pocket 3 is no exception. Lightweight and functional, the cage offers videographers an expanded range of mounting options. It features two 1/4"-20 threaded holes with locating pins, a side cold shoe mount, a magnetic quick-release mount for the Action Series, a lanyard slot, and a foldable GoPro mount. These versatile mounting points allow users to attach essential accessories like monitors, microphones, lights, and grips, giving the Pocket 3 the flexibility needed for more advanced shooting setups.

Weighing in at just 50g, the cage adds minimal bulk while providing enhanced protection. Its robust build includes foam padding, an anti-slip silicone surface, and a safety lock, ensuring the camera stays secure during use. The cage's thoughtful design makes it a valuable addition without obstructing the Pocket 3’s performance.

The Extended Cage Kit, which adds an additional 1/4"-20 threaded hole and a side NATO rail for extra mounting flexibility, is similarly designed for expanded functionality. It provides even more options for creative videographers who need more space for additional accessories.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

SmallRig has also introduced a magnetic filter ecosystem for the Osmo Pocket 3, aimed at elevating the cinematic quality of footage. The Multifunctional Filter Kit, includes an ND 16, CPL, and 1/4 black diffusion filters. These help to control light intake, reduce reflections, and enhance overall image quality. The magnetic system makes it quick and easy to swap filters, allowing for seamless transitions during shoots.

The filters feature advanced multilayer coatings that not only enhance durability but also resist scratches, abrasions, and water or oil damage, making them ideal for outdoor shoots in various conditions. The new filter system complements SmallRig’s existing lineup of ND, Black/White Diffusion, and CPL filters, which are also magnetic for ease of use.

(Image credit: SmallRig)

The SmallRig Basic Cage for DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is available now, priced at $29.99 / £29.90 / AU $48.90. The Extended Cage is priced at $19.99 / £19.90 / AU $32.90, and the Multifunctional Filter Kit retails for $59.99 / £58.90 / AU$96.90.

Whether you’re an experienced filmmaker or an aspiring content creator, these new accessories from SmallRig offer a fantastic way to maximize the potential of the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, turning it into an even more capable tool for professional-grade video production.

