The SmallRig Eagle Handle probably isn’t for everyone, but it’s definitely a statement piece for the right photographer

Something’s always bugged me about SmallRig’s Night Eagle camera cages: they don’t feature a big metal eagle’s head. Well, the Shenzhen-based outlet has finally righted that wrong by releasing a grip with – you guessed it – a molded eagle’s head on the end of it. Badass, SmallRig – badass!

The release could be considered a little over the top, but – as somebody who watched Top Gun-alike, Iron Eagle, at the weekend, has an Apple Music playlist dedicated to hair metal, and is writing this very article wearing a Hard Rock Cafe t-shirt – I’d argue it’s the epitome of good taste.

The SmallRig ImageGrip series consists of a trio of fully-rotational grips made from wood and aluminum alloy (Image credit: SmallRig)

But if you just can’t see yourself shooting a wedding with a bird's head perched atop your rig (everyone to their own…), don’t worry. SmallRig’s also released a pair of, shall we say, less ostentatious grips for the more unassuming photographer.

The trio of grips are all part of the ImageGrip Rotating Handle Series, which includes the Eagle Handle, Wooden Handle and Liquid Handle. The first two are both primarily wooden grips, with aluminum alloy components, while the latter is made entirely from aluminum alloy.

The futuristic-looking SmallRig Liquid Handle is said to be extremely lightweight (Image credit: SmallRig)

They all feature 360° stepless rotation and a quick-release design, but each carry their own hallmarks. The Liquid Handle is available with a Nato Clamp or Arri Rosette and is said to deliver an “ultra-lightweight design”.

The modern, liquid-like look is designed to conform to the hand and the Nato-rail-compatible grip slides into the included Nato rail for quick attachment / detachment.

The rather classy-looking Wooden Handle is built to be ergonomic and looks to feature a textured patch that sits beneath the palm to provide better purchase.

Unlike the Liquid Handle’s standard Nato rail, it features SmallRig’s HawkLock H22 Nato Rail – said to provide an “instant secure attachment” (not to mention having a totally rad name). It’s also available with an Arri Rosette.

I reckon the SmallRig Wooden handle is the classiest of the three grips (Image credit: SmallRig)

And finally, the Eagle Handle itself – the coolest-looking camera accessory (in product photos at least) that I’ve ever seen. This one only appears to be available in standard Nato form and, according to SmallRig, “Finger placement grooves lock your grip like an eagle’s talon”.

It even suggests displaying it when not in use, and since I display my camera kit anyway, maybe that’s not such a bad idea!

The Liquid Handle retails for $129.99 / £104.90 / AU$211.90, the Wooden Handle retails for $109.99 / £103.90 / AU$178.90, and the Eagle Handle retails for $129.99 / £122.90 / AU$211.90.

