New black-and-white monograph proves the “rollercoaster” of family life makes for the most powerful photos
US-based photographer Melonie Bennett’s new book, Holy Cow!, captures the “emotional rollercoaster” of life for a Maine dairy farming family in nostalgic black and white
From societal upheaval to sporting moments of glory, there are many types of events and subjects that can make iconic, stirring images. But perhaps the most powerful, emotionally evocative photos are those created a little closer to home—of our family and friends, and the funny, wild, scary, sad, and happy times we share with them.
In her new monograph, Holy Cow!, US-based photographer Melonie Bennett captures this “emotional rollercoaster,” depicting the “rituals, traditions, dramas, laughter, and drunken exploits” of life as a member of a Maine dairy farming family.
Taken over a period of 20 years, from 1990–2011, the nostalgic black-and-white frames reveal scenes of the “absurd and unexpected,” such as a dog wearing cowboy boots, boys playing cards in bras, heading home at 2 a.m. after a moose hunt, and college kids streaking through farmland.Article continues below
“This collection of photographs presents the world I know—the complicated, mad world that includes my father, mother, brother, sister, friends, dogs, babies, extended family, and the stuff of life,” Bennett said in a press release.
Melonie Bennett (b. 1969) lives and works in Maine. She graduated from Maine College of Art with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in photography before beginning her career as an assistant to photographer Judy Glickman Lauder in 1991. Since then, her work has been included in more than 60 exhibitions across the US and internationally.
Her latest project, Holy Cow!, is an ode to all families, highlighting how each and every one is unconventional in its own way. You can preorder a hardback copy from the publisher, GOST Books, for $55 (£40 / €50), with publication scheduled for May.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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