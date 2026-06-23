The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro – sometimes sold for MORE than the recommended price – has finally seen a discount. Amazon Prime day has brought a handy 15% off the RRP of this GoPro-beating 4K Action Camera. Personally, I'd rush out and pick one up (if I didn't already have one of these cameras in my house!)

Save 15% ($51) DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Essential Combo: was $339 now $288 at Amazon The Osmo Action 5 Pro is was DCW's current pick for Best Action Camera for most of 2025 (and beat the GoPro Hero). Why? Excellent low-light capabilities (thanks to the 1/1.3-inch image sensor), dual touchscreen system, long battery life, excellent usability, and brilliant electronic image stabilization. The Adventure Combo includes a quick-release adapter, a locking screw, a frame, three 1950mAh batteries and a charging hub, plus the camera has a replaceable glass lens cover with rubber ring for an extra rugged design.

Sure, this is no longer the newest model, which is probably why it is finally on sale for less than the asking price, but for a long time the relatively large imaging sensor (1/1.3-inch) set it apart from the others – even now it's a feature everyone is trying to copy.

That makes it good for underwater and caving, or indoors, or evenings – basically anything with imperfect light, while it's still well-built and great with HDR for water, snow, and sand, so you're not missing out!

The Action 5 Pro also introduced a pressure sensor – that records metadata to your video, and so records your altitude or depth. (It can also link wirelessly to a GPS device – like a phone or watch – to record your location data to the video too).

We see a lot of competition for action cameras, but with the Action 6 being the only new model DJI brought out since this (and GoPro having decided to create a new, more expensive tier called 'Mission'), this still makes sense for most people – especially at a discount.

When I wrote my full review, I gave the Action 5 Pro 4.5 of 5 stars and my main complaint was honestly that it looked a bit boring! You might say that is a plus point. It won't distract!

Plus it is robust and reliable, the 4K video is excellent (and you can have slow-mo up to 960fps). It's a lot cheaper than your phone, too, so you can feel a lot safer about throwing this thing around while still getting pretty stunning footage!

In general, I love an action camera, and DJI's quality is at the top of the tree (as our best action camera guide tends to reveal). I sometimes lament the lack of built-in GPS, but that is something you can solve with a phone link if you really want to add location & speed metadata at all.