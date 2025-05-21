GoPro Hero 13 action camera drops to its lowest price ever

The slightly outdated models usually see the best money-saving deals, but GoPro’s newest flagship action camera has just dropped to its lowest price yet. The GoPro Hero13 Black is now £100 off from multiple retailers, making the action cam sit at £265.

The GoPro Hero13, launched earlier last autumn, builds on the success of the 12 but expands on the available mods, allowing the camera to add a macro lens or even some filters. Another notable improvement is the addition of a magnetic mounting option.

While we spotted the GoPro Hero13 Black for £329 with a free GoPro Subcription last month, the action camera has dropped significantly further if you buy from Amazon.

he price drop on the Hero13 Black is a great deal if you've been eyeing the action cam for awhile. But, if you'll primarily be shooting after dark or indoors, then you may want to consider the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro instead. Or, explore exactly how the DJI Hero13 Black compares to the DJI Osmo Action 5.

Not quite sure what to buy yet? Take a look at our guides to the best action cameras, or browse through the best GoPro alternatives.