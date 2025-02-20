My most-wanted action camera the GoPro Hero is STILL just $179

If you’ve been waiting for the new GoPro Hero 2024 to go on sale (like I have!) and it slipped your mind—good news! Now’s the perfect time to grab it. This no-frills, back-to-basics action camera from the brand that started it all is now just $179 at B&H. Sure, it’s only a $20 discount, but at this price, it’s a no-brainer!

GoPro Hero (2024): was $199 now $179 at BHPhoto SAVE $20 at B&H The streamlined and wallet-friendly new GoPro Hero 2024 weighs just 86g, coming in 46% lighter and 35% smaller than the new GoPro Hero13 Black – and it's fully waterproofed up to 16ft / 5m.

The GoPro Hero 2024—what I like to call “simplicity in a tiny package”—takes GoPro’s latest tech and distills it into a lightweight, durable design built for adventure. Designed for those who prioritize ease of use over endless settings, it keeps things refreshingly simple with just two video options (1080p and 4K) and a photo mode—everything you need, nothing you don’t. And honestly, that’s what I love about it!

Despite its minimalist approach, the Hero 2024 delivers where it counts. It captures stunning UltraHD 4K video at 30fps and sharp 12MP photos. Need slow motion? You’ve got 2.7K at 60fps. The Quik app makes editing a breeze, letting you grab 8MP stills straight from your videos, while HyperSmooth stabilization ensures steady shots whether you’re biking, skiing, or chasing your dog around the park.

At just 86g (about 3 ounces), it’s pocket-sized and adventure-ready. The rear LCD touchscreen makes framing and settings adjustments easy, and with built-in Wi-Fi, voice control, and seamless Quik app compatibility, control is effortless.

If you don’t need the 5.6K resolution of the GoPro Hero 13 Black and prefer something sleek, compact, and straightforward, this is an excellent choice. Because sometimes, less really is more!

