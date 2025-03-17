An action camera for under $200? This large sensor action cam from DJI is steeply discounted on Amazon right now
The DJI Osmo Action 4 now sits at under $200 / £200 with a limited time deal at Amazon
Action cameras tend to cost several hundred dollars, particularly when picking up a brand name model that has a larger sensor. But the DJI Osmo Action 4 is currently discounted to under $200 in the US right now and under £200 in the UK on Amazon.
The DJI Osmo Action 4 has recently been replaced by the Action 5 Pro, but picking up a slightly dated model is one of my favorite hacks for getting a good camera on a budget. Right now, the DJI Osmo Action Camera 4 Essential Combo is discounted by 31% in the US, making it actually cheaper than the even older Osmo Action 3. That puts the basic kit with the camera, battery and quick release mount adapter at $190.
Users that need more accessories can also find the Standard Combo, which includes an adhesive mount, for $20 more. The Adventure combo, which adds three extra batteries, a battery case, and an extension rod is also discounted at $309. The sale is expected to last until March 30.
The DJI Osmo Action 4 sets itself apart from models from GoPro because of a larger sensor that's better in low light. While the Action 4 has been replaced by the Action 5, it's still an excellent option for budget shoppers, particularly with this Amazon deal.
The DJI Osmo Action 4 sets itself apart from GoPro’s option with a larger-than-average 1/1.3-inch sensor. While the newer Osmo Action 5 Pro revamps the sensor and adds subject tracking, the older model remains a viable option for budget shoppers – and is still listed among our guide to the best action cameras. The DJI Osmo Action 4 is a top budget pick for low light performance, thanks to the action camera’s larger sensor. But the action camera is well-rounded in other areas too, including 4K video, an 18m waterproof rating, excellent stabilization and a great app.
Amazon UK doesn’t have the discounts on the Standard and Adventure Combo, but the Essential kit is discounted to £190.83 at Amazon UK, which is 18% off the list price. Amazon UK doesn’t list an end date for the sale.
In the UK, only the Essential Combo for the DJI Osmo Action 4 is discounted, but the sale still puts the action camera under £200.
Buyers may want to consider the newer DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for its 10-bit video, 960fps slow mo, updated sensor, and subject tracking. The newer version is also discounted in the US, but still sits around $120 more than the 4. The DJI Osmo Action 5 is currently $20 off for the Essential Combo at $319 and Standard Combo at $329, with the Adventure Combo $80 off at $369.
While the discount isn't as steep as the older model, the Osmo Action 5 Pro is also discounted in the US. Buy this one if you want the new subject tracking feature, 10-bit video, or shoot a lot of slow mo.
In the UK, the Osmo Action 5 Pro isn’t discounted, but the Essential Combo sits at £265 on Amazon currently.
