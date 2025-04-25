The Marshall CV574 is just 95mm in length and features an interchangeable-lens system

Historic off-road racing team Terrible Herbst Motorsports has been combining the Marshall Electronics CV574 Miniature 4K UHD POV camera and the Starlink satellite network to livestream crisp onboard footage from some of the world’s most challenging desert environments.

That’s according to AV Magazine, which sat down with the off-road racing team’s director of media and aerial production, Bryan Moore, who said:

“The Marshall cameras, with their built-in encoders and wide-angle 4K lenses, allow for high-definition streaming without the need for additional hardware, making the system more efficient.”

It seems the internal encoder is the biggest draw for the team, which Bryan said simplifies the setup. As you can imagine, cameras that run hot are not a good pairing for the extreme heat of a desert environment, and the team's director of media praised the CV574 for not overheating.

And while I’ll admit to being much more familiar with road racing as opposed to off-road racing, I was extremely interested to hear that Terrible Herbst Motorsports’ usage of the CV574 in its trophy trucks has garnered the attention of perhaps the most famous off-road race in the world, the Dakar Rally.

As Bryan told AV Magazine: “We’ve already sold four more trucks based on the livestream feeds alone.”

The Marshall Electronics CV574 Miniature 4K UHD POV camera boasts some pretty neat specs. At its core is an 8.46MP 1/2.8-inch Sony sensor that can capture 4K 60p, H.264 and HEVC codecs, uses the interchangeable M12 lens mounting system, and is supplied with a 4mm (85-degree H.AOV) lens.

And that’s all from a camera that’s roughly 95mm x 53mm x 55mm in size (not including the lens) and weighs just 0.7lb.

For more information on the racing team and to see these trucks in action, head over to the Terrible Herbst Motorsports webpage.

