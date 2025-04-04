GoPro can now create iconic Hollywood-level horizontal flares and cinematic ratios with this accessory

When the GoPro Hero13 Black launched, the action camera promised greater flexibility and cinematic effects with a swappable lens system. Now, users have access to a lens that creates cinematic horizontal lens flare and an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio. On April 3, the Anamorphic Lens Mod for the Hero13 Black started shipping, bringing Hollywood-esque features to the camera’s young lens mod system.

An anamorphic lens compresses footage to fit a wider, cinematic aspect ratio while minimizing distortion. But while the main purpose of an anamorphic lens is to get wider footage, the popular filmmaking tool also creates an iconic look because it also renders light flares as horizontal stripes.

GoPro says the Anamrophic Lens Mod delivers both that ultra-wide footage as well as the iconic horizontal flare, calling it a “go-to” tool for creators working with the smaller and more affordable action camera system. Footage is “de-squeezed” in the camera, which means users don’t need to use specialized editing software to get the anamorphic perspective.

The Anamorphic Lens Mod includes a water repellent coating, but GoPro notes that the lens mod isn’t meant to go underwater like the camera itself can. The lens also still works with GoPro’s HyperSmooth in-camera stabilization, although the lens mod description hints at using a gimbal for even more cinematic footage.

While two lenses and filters launched with the Hero13 Black in September, GoPro announced the anamorphic lens but said it wouldn’t be available until 2025. On March 03, the anamorphic option became available for purchase.

The new lens mod retails for $129.99 / £129.99 / AU$219.95 and requires the GoPro model with the swappable lens compatibility, the HERO13 Black. The Anamorphic Mod joins the previously available Ultra-Wide Lens Mod, Macro Lens Mod, and ND Filter pack. GoPro also now offers the three lenses and filters together in one kit with the HB-Series Lens Collection.

