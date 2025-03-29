DJI Osmo Action 4, our favorite action cam, is now at its BEST-EVER price

If you've been holding out for a top-tier action camera at an unbeatable price, now’s your chance. The DJI Osmo Action 4 is currently available for well under $200 - significantly cheaper than its successor and even the GoPro Hero13 Black, which offers a similar sensor but arguably less value.

With 4K recording at 120fps, this action camera is a fantastic choice for a variety of uses, whether you need the best camera for YouTube, a solid vlogging companion, or a budget-friendly powerhouse for capturing high-quality action footage.

DJI Osmo Action 4: was $199 now $289 at Amazon SAVE over $90 Grab our best rated action camera of its cycle (only last year) for a more enjoyable price – £40 the already lower 2025 price. With its video recording capabilities of up to 4K120p and its 155° FOV, this is the perfect camera for most use cases.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 lets you capture crisp, high-definition footage in almost any setting. Building on its predecessor, it retains standout features like dual screens, RockSteady and HorizonSteady stabilization, and a rugged, waterproof design.

This upgraded model boasts a larger sensor with higher resolution, a 10-bit D-Log M color mode, and improved microSD support for larger cards. Its 1/1.3" sensor enables UHD 4K recording at up to 120fps, ensuring smooth, detailed shots. With an ultra-wide 155° field of view for immersive framing and a 10-bit D-Log M mode delivering over a billion colors, the Osmo Action 4 captures stunning, true-to-life footage with enhanced dynamic range.

This is what our Action cam expert Adam Juniper has to say about it in his review:

"The Osmo Action 4 isn't revolutionary in any respect except one – a significant one: the image sensor size leapfrogs the market leader. The camera also extends horizon balancing to useful resolutions and frame rates, and the waterproofing can go deeper. It adds up to mean, except a few scenarios, if you're happy with 4K, this is the best action camera of all."

