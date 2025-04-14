Hitting the slopes? You can pick up this 4K 60p action camera for just $129.99!
You can save nearly 20% on the Akaso Brave 4 Elite at Amazon, that's a 4K 60p action camera for just $129!
You can save nearly 20% on the Akaso Brave 4 Elite at Amazon, making it just $129.99 down from $159.99. Digital Camera Reviewed the Akaso Brave 4 Pro, praising its feature set for the price, but the Elite adds 4K video at 60p and 64GB of internal storage (although there is no provision for a memory card).
And while this might not measure up to the mighty specifications of the best action cameras like the GoPro Hero13 Black, the Akaso Brave 4 Elite is also much cheaper, making it a more suitable buy for those simply looking to document a skiing trip or biking holiday with video and 20-MP photos.
Save $30 on the Akaso Brave 4 Elite, an action camera that's capable of shooting 4K 60p video, is waterproof down to 33ft for up to 30 minutes (and that's without the waterproof housing). Plus, image stabilization, a front LCD and a rear 2-inch touch screen.
And it’s suitable for watersports, too. Akaso rates the Brave 4 Elite as waterproof up to 33ft for a period of up to 30 minutes, extended to 131ft with underwater housing. You also get electronic image stabilization, a front display, and rear 2-inch touch screen.
This little action camera is powered by a 1650mAh battery, which Akaso rates for 120 minutes of video at 4K 30p and 180 minutes of video at full HD 30p.
