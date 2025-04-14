The BleeqUp Ranger is a brand-new pair of AI-powered sports camera glasses, and it’s already making waves since launching on Kickstarter.

Designed to be a 4-in-1 wearable device, it combines an action camera, headphones, an intercom, and protective eyewear, all packed into a sleek pair of shades aimed at athletes, cyclists, and outdoor content creators. With its campaign now live and already surpassing its £1,967 (approximately $2,500) funding goal (at the time of writing, it sits at £105,680 / $139,000), the Ranger is shaping up to be one of the more exciting wearables of the year.

Rather than mounting a camera to your helmet or chest, these camera glasses enable users to capture exactly what they’re looking at, from eye level. A 120° wide-angle lens captures immersive footage, and thanks to the built-in AI, it not only enhances your photos and videos but also identifies and tags your best moments in real time. You can also manually tag clips by tapping the temple arm or using the included handlebar controller.

BleeqUp Ranger—Your First AI Sports Camera Glasses - YouTube Watch On

The image quality is impressive on paper, with 16-megapixel stills and video enhanced via AI, and up to five hours of continuous video recording; one hour from the glasses themselves, and four additional hours with the optional helmet-mounted battery pack.

BleeqUp's electronic image stabilization is specifically tuned for sport, handling everything from bumpy trails to the vibrations of a road bike. The glasses also support both horizontal and vertical shooting, making them an appealing option for creators capturing YouTube footage, Instagram Reels, or TikToks on the go. There's even an AI-powered editing feature in the app that selects highlights, adds music, and overlays stats like distance, speed, and heart rate to instantly generate shareable videos.

And it’s not all about performance, there’s a safety angle too. The AI can detect sudden stops or collisions and will automatically tag those clips as potential safety footage, giving cyclists a kind of wearable dashcam. The optional battery pack doubles as a rear helmet light for extra visibility at night.

(Image credit: BleeqUp)

Audio is another standout feature of the Ranger. Instead of bone conduction, the Ranger uses four onboard speakers (dual XMEMS and dual dynamic drivers) to deliver a surprisingly rich, open-ear listening experience. You can hear music, calls, or app notifications clearly, while still staying aware of your environment. It even works as a Bluetooth headset, with five microphones and dynamic noise cancellation to cut through wind and traffic noise during calls or real-time communication with teammates via walkie-talkie mode.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Although these are clearly designed with sport and cycling in mind, comparisons have already been made with the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. But while the Ray-Bans top out at 12MP stills and just 3-minute clips, the BleeqUp Ranger offers 16MP and up to five hours of video. That’s a serious jump in function, making the Ranger a more practical option for long-form content and endurance activities.

The BleeqUp Ranger is available now via Kickstarter, with super early bird pricing starting at $329 / £250 (usually $449 / £340). Shipments are expected to begin around June 2025.

Note: As with all crowdfunding projects, there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions in the campaign – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.

(Image credit: BleeqUp)

You may also like

Check out our guides to the best camera glasses and the best action cameras.