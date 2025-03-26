Our best budget action cam is now even cheaper in the Amazon spring sale
Looking for a cheap action camera that can take on the likes of GoPro or Insta360, but doesn't come with the high price tag? well, the Akaso Brave 7 LE action camera, our best-rated budget action camera in our best action camera guide, is now just $109.99 in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, down from $159.99 - giving you a solid $50 in savings in the US!.
In the UK, the camera also discounted - saving you £48 - bringing the Amazon sale price down to £111.99.
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly alternative to GoPro or Insta360, this feature-packed camera delivers impressive performance without the hefty price tag. Whether you're capturing outdoor adventures, sports, or vlogging, the Brave 7 LE is a fantastic option for those who want high-quality footage at an affordable price.
The Akaso Brave 7 LE can record 4K 30fps video and take stills at 20MP resolution, ensuring crisp, vibrant images and smooth video. The built-in electronic image stabilization (EIS) helps keep shots steady, making it perfect for action-packed scenarios like biking, skiing, or surfing. Its dual-screen design includes a front-facing display for easy selfies and a rear touchscreen for intuitive control.
One of its standout features is its IPX7 water-resistant body, which allows it to handle rain, splashes, and even shallow water without an extra case. The included waterproof housing provides additional protection for deeper dives up to 131 feet. The camera also comes with multiple mounting accessories, making it easy to attach to helmets, bikes, or tripods for a variety of shooting angles.
At just $109.99, the Akaso Brave 7 LE is an incredible deal for anyone looking to capture their adventures without breaking the bank. With versatile recording features, solid durability, and an easy-to-use interface, it’s a great choice for first-time action camera users and budget-conscious content creators alike. This offer won’t last long, so grab one while you can.
