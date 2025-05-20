Chinese photographer Xiaoling Li has been crowned Overall Winner of the World Food Photography Awards and awarded $6,700 / £5,000 / AU$10,400

The World Food Photography Awards has revealed this year's winners. With thousands of entries from over 70 countries, the competition celebrates the very best food photography and videography from around the globe.

At the heart of it all, of course, is food – a source of connection, creativity, and inspiration.

Now in its 14th year, the Awards (sponsored by Tenderstem Bimi Broccolini) continue to shine a light on the rich diversity of food stories, capturing everything from growing and harvesting to cooking, sharing and simply enjoying a meal.

Each image offers a window into different cultures and everyday moments, while also highlighting important issues connected to the food we cherish.

This year's overall winner is Xiaoling Li with the image The Elderly Having Delicious Food. It was also the winner of the category: Food for the Family (supported by the Felix Project, a British charity that rescues surplus food and redistributes it to community organizations across London).

"What a perfect winning image for our times," says Caroline Kenyon, founder of the World Food Photography Awards. "This beautifully framed shot captures five elderly women in Sichuan Province in China, reveling in good food with true friends.

"The joy they have in each other's company is palpable, a powerful rebuke to those who would divide us. Color, composition, the variety of expressions while one determinedly plows on with their food – I defy anyone not to be uplifted by this photograph."

New this year is the Jamie Oliver Youth Prize, named for the celebrity chef and food activist. In this category, young talents can enter the Awards and tell their unique food stories. This year, talented Maja Kowalczyk won the under-12s prize with her image Family.

Here's a look at the winning images of this year's Awards. To see the online gallery of all the 2025 finalists, visit the World Food Photography Awards website.

Overall Winner

The Elderly Having Delicious Food by Xiaoling Li

Overall Winner & Food for the Family supported by the Felix Project

"In an early spring afternoon in Shuangliu Ancient Town, Sichuan Province, China, five elderly ladies in their eighties sit together. Wearing colorful jackets and wool hats, they happily eat the famous Sichuan snack 'spring rolls'.

"A wrap of thin homemade dough, filled with cucumber, carrot and shredded scallions, drizzled with green mustard, Sichuan pepper, red oil, sweet sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

"They are 'setting up a Dragon Gate formation' – an expression used in China to refer to neighborhood friends coming together to chat, gossip and share stories. Food makes these people happy; they enjoy a beautiful and joyful life."

Category Winners

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Chang Jiangbin/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini) Net Fish in Water Fields by Chang Jiangbin

Bring Home The Harvest "After the rice harvest, the river water filled the paddy fields, and at some point, some fish from the river ended up here too. After school, the two children went to the field together to catch fish with their covers. Approaching quietly, leaping vigorously, and pouncing towards the target." (Image credit: Susan Lang/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini) Hogging the Limelight by Susan lang

Food in the Field "A litter of free range Large Black piglets. The Large Black is a rare breed and is Britain’s only all-black pig. Adults weigh up to 350kg and have distinctive floppy ears that fall over their eyes, making them a challenge to photograph! They will eat anything, including my flash diffuser." (Image credit: Ryan Kost/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Buddhist Offerings by Ryan Kost

The Bimi Prize "Monks at a temple in Angkor Wat, Cambodia, prepare traditional Buddhist offerings. This practice is deeply symbolic in Buddhism, often representing celebration, gratitude, respect and devotion to the Buddha, and the teaching and monastic community. The intricate arrangement of fruits and flowers emphasizes mindfulness and respect." (Image credit: Alessandro Anglisani/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Window in the Vineyard by Alessandro Anglisani

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – Places "This image, taken in July 2024, captures a vineyard in Oltrepò Pavese, a historical region in the province of Pavia in Lombardy, Italy. The trees on the road act as a backdrop to emphasize the scene in its natural and, at the same time, anthropized beauty." (Image credit: Eva Maté/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Strawberry Juice by Eva Maté

Student Food Photographer of the Year supported by The Royal Photographic Society "Strawberries splash into clear water, creating a playful moment of motion and light."

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Pieter D'Hoop/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Laundry Day by Pieter D'Hoop

MPB Award for Innovation "Sometimes I have some weird ideas that randomly come to my mind. I had an idea of putting an octopus inside a washing machine or tumble dryer. This is one of the results." (Image credit: Indigo Larmour/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Early Morning Puris, Delhi, India by Indigo Larmour

Jamie Oliver Youth Prize 13 -17 "Pooris are a staple breakfast dish in the winding alleyways of Old Delhi. Frequently cooked in huge vats of boiling oil on street corners and served with chole, a chickpea dish." (Image credit: Luke Copping/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Tom Moriarty – Moriarty Meats and Cafe Bar Moriarty, Buffalo NY by Luke Copping

The James Beard Foundation Photography Award "Tom Moriarty and his wife, Caitlin, own Moriarty Meats and its adjacent restaurant, Cafe Bar Moriarty. Moriarty Meats is a whole-animal butcher shop in Buffalo, NY, sourcing local meats and inspired by traditional European butcheries. Tom and his team work exclusively by hand." (Image credit: Diego Marinelli/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) La Matassa. A Real Work of Craftsmanship by Diego Marinelli

The Philip Harben Award for Food in Action supported by International Salon Culinaire "Fresh pasta is a symbol that represents the cultural richness of the Italian territory. An image of its processing becomes a means to telling history, traditions and centuries-old passions. Matassa pasta is made in Irpinia in southern Italy with a truly exceptional technique." (Image credit: Franck Tremblay/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) The Last Supper of Ana by Franck Tremblay

Fortnum & Mason Food at the Table "Ana's 12 dishes during the Revol – the party celebrating the end of harvest in the Beaujolais region of France – at Domaine Louis-Claude Desvignes. Taken in September 2023."

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Diego Papagna/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Sky Mushrooms by Diego Papagna

Production Paradise Previously Published "Mushrooms enveloped in steam, immersed in a play of light and transparency, evoking the warmth of the kitchen like a sun in the sky." (Image credit: Debdatta Chakraborty/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Ramadan Special Parantha Halwa by Debdatta Chakraborty

Street Food "During the Ramadan months, Kolkata turns into a foodie's paradise. Just after noon, huge ovens are lit and giant paranthas are prepared for the iftar. Not only Muslims, but people from all communities, throng around the food stalls, making it a culinary haven." (Image credit: Md Rashid Un Nabi/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Last Drink by Md Rashid Un Nabi

World Food Programme Food for Life "A sick man is cared for by his son, who gives him water. It could be his last drink." (Image credit: Heather Daenitz/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Pinot Noir at Midnight by Heather Daenitz

Overall Winner of Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year & People sub-category "Under the glow of a tractor's lights, vineyard workers handpick Pinot Noir in the cool, misty midnight air at Sanford & Benedict Vineyard in Sta Rita Hills, an American Viticultural Area located at the western end of the Santa Ynez Valley in California's Central Coast wine region. One worker adds his contribution to the back of the tractor, a cascade of pinot noir falling from his picking bin." (Image credit: Đặng Hoài Anh/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Banh Hoi Cake by Đặng Hoài Anh

Champagne Taittinger Food for Celebration "Banh hoi is a specialty dish in Vietnam found in many places such as Binh Thuan, Vung Tau, Ben Tre, Phu Yen, Nha Trang and Binh Dinh. The cake is made from rice flour and has an elaborate and meticulous preparation process. "Banh hoi is often eaten with scallion oil, roasted meat, grilled meat and pork offal. This is an indispensable dish in holidays, death anniversaries, weddings, and ceremonies at communal houses and pagodas of the people. It is a culinary culture of the locality."

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Lizzie Mayson/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Delfina, A Pata Granny by Lizzie Mayson

Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers "This is Delfina, I took her portrait as part of a bigger project documenting pasta grannies in Italy. Here, we are in the region of Lazio. On the bed is an angel hair type of pasta called Fieno di Canepina. "It is technically very hard to make: Delfina rolls the pasta out, flicks a huge piece the size of the table out like a bed sheet, folds it concertina style, then slices it up finely. The best part is that she makes this huge amount then delivers it to the local church where they cook it up and feed homeless people." (Image credit: Franck Tremblay/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) The Hand in the Vat by Franck Tremblay

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year – Produce "Devatting at Domaine Alain Graillot (Crozes-Hermitage region), September 2023." (Image credit: Audrey Laferrière/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Pavlova's Arabesque by Audrey Laferrière

Tiptree Cake Award (Image credit: Linda Repasky/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Squash Blossom by Linda Repasky

On the Phone in support of Action Against Hunger "In the field, squash blossoms and their curly tendrils have an undeniable charm." (Image credit: Paul Hughes/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Mr Nose to Tail by Paul Hughes

Food Influencer "Fergus Henderson, Chef, culinary disruptor, mentor and, dare I say, icon. Captured here against the austere white walls of St John during the Anniversary Party." (Image credit: Alessandra Bartoloni/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Sunshine Gin by Alessandra Bartoloni

World of Dinks "Sun, ice and a gin tonic. Condensation drips, the table's a mess, and the afternoon heat is winning the battle. But who cares? It's cold, it's strong and it's exactly what this day needed. Cheers to the simple pleasures!"

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Maja Kowalczyk/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Family by Maja Kowalczyk

Jamie Oliver Youth Prize 12 and under



"Since we moved into the house, my parents have started a garden with vegetables and fruit. I like to pull carrots the most, because you never know what size and shape is hiding underground. It's always a surprise!" (Image credit: Simon Détraz/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Crispy Kale by Simon Détraz

Marks & Spencer Food Portraiture "A drizzle of olive oil, oven at 180°C, salt and pepper, 10 minutes… delicious and so crispy!" (Image credit: Kazi Mushfiq/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Double Decker Street Tea Stall by Kazi Mushfiq

Unearthed Food For Sale "A unique, two-tiered tea shop thrives in a narrow alley of Kolkata, India, where tradition meets ingenuity. Below, the chai master serves warmth in a cup, while above, the betel leaf vendor tends to his craft. A layered tale of resilience and community." (Image credit: Dorien Paymans/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini) Flour Swirl by Dorien Paymans

Cream of the Crop "Part of the series Perfectly Imperfect where I captured the process of baking sourdough bread while incorporating the symbolism of the Japanese Ensō sign (imperfect circle). "Preparing food and photography are both mindful activities where calmness and creativity exist in the moment of creation. This makes the combination of both so magical." (Image credit: Jo Kearney/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini) Afghan Refugee Women Wait for Free Bread by Jo Kearney

Politics of Food "Afghan women sit and wait for free bread handouts at the market as it's difficult for them to earn money."

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Costas Millas/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini) 5 Second Rule by Costas Millas

Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti

Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award "A bold and fun capture bringing to life the saying in the image title and the self-imposed challenge of styling a broken plate of food on the floor and still making it appetizing and appealing! Would you still eat it?" (Image credit: Costas Millas/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Find Your Way To Me by Costas Millas

Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti

Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award "Exploring how ingredients could be styled in playful and innovative ways – a spaghetti strand maze guarding a delicious meatball at its center. Can you find your way to it?" (Image credit: Costas Millas/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini ) Greedy With A Chance Of Meatballs by Costas Millas

Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti

Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award "Exploring the idea of delicious indulgence through the juxtaposition of both messy and meticulous styling. The image and its title play on the animated film of a similar name." (Image credit: Costas Millas/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini) Wrap Yourself Around Me by Costas Millas

Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti

Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award "This image was centered fully on a graphic close-up of a single mouthful. Meticulously styled around a striking white fork, the intention was a drool-worthy, billboard-style close-up." (Image credit: Costas Millas/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini) Put All Your Pasta In One Basket by Costas Millas

Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti

Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award "Traditionally styled in strands and swirls, the concept of pushing how we could capture spaghetti was the focus here. The aim was to painstakingly weave groups of spaghetti strands into this striking graphic pattern."

This year's global judging panel was chaired by the legendary food photographer David Loftus, known as Jamie Oliver’s photographer and the most published food photographer in the world.

The panel included names like Tom Athron, CEO of Fortnum and Mason; Rein Skullerud, senior photographer and photo editor at the United Nations World Food Programme; and Mogau Seshoene, chef and author.

A free-to-enter exhibition of all the Finalist images will premiere at The Mall Galleries in London, England, running from 21 - 25 May.

A selection of images will also be exhibited in London at Fortnum and Mason from June 02 as well as the Museum of the Home from June 03 - September 07.

