Flavors of friendship: Photo of elders sharing spring rolls takes top spot in World Food Photography Awards

The world's best food photography is more than just a visual feast! See the winning images and the stories behind them

Five elderly women sit in a row on chairs and wheelchairs, enjoying food in colorful attire, against a rustic wooden backdrop
Chinese photographer Xiaoling Li has been crowned Overall Winner of the World Food Photography Awards and awarded $6,700 / £5,000 / AU$10,400 (Image credit: Xiaoling Li/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini)
The World Food Photography Awards has revealed this year's winners. With thousands of entries from over 70 countries, the competition celebrates the very best food photography and videography from around the globe.

At the heart of it all, of course, is food – a source of connection, creativity, and inspiration.

Now in its 14th year, the Awards (sponsored by Tenderstem Bimi Broccolini) continue to shine a light on the rich diversity of food stories, capturing everything from growing and harvesting to cooking, sharing and simply enjoying a meal.

Each image offers a window into different cultures and everyday moments, while also highlighting important issues connected to the food we cherish.

This year's overall winner is Xiaoling Li with the image The Elderly Having Delicious Food. It was also the winner of the category: Food for the Family (supported by the Felix Project, a British charity that rescues surplus food and redistributes it to community organizations across London).

"What a perfect winning image for our times," says Caroline Kenyon, founder of the World Food Photography Awards. "This beautifully framed shot captures five elderly women in Sichuan Province in China, reveling in good food with true friends.

"The joy they have in each other's company is palpable, a powerful rebuke to those who would divide us. Color, composition, the variety of expressions while one determinedly plows on with their food – I defy anyone not to be uplifted by this photograph."

New this year is the Jamie Oliver Youth Prize, named for the celebrity chef and food activist. In this category, young talents can enter the Awards and tell their unique food stories. This year, talented Maja Kowalczyk won the under-12s prize with her image Family.

Here's a look at the winning images of this year's Awards. To see the online gallery of all the 2025 finalists, visit the World Food Photography Awards website.

Overall Winner

The Elderly Having Delicious Food by Xiaoling Li
Overall Winner & Food for the Family supported by the Felix Project

"In an early spring afternoon in Shuangliu Ancient Town, Sichuan Province, China, five elderly ladies in their eighties sit together. Wearing colorful jackets and wool hats, they happily eat the famous Sichuan snack 'spring rolls'.

"A wrap of thin homemade dough, filled with cucumber, carrot and shredded scallions, drizzled with green mustard, Sichuan pepper, red oil, sweet sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

"They are 'setting up a Dragon Gate formation' – an expression used in China to refer to neighborhood friends coming together to chat, gossip and share stories. Food makes these people happy; they enjoy a beautiful and joyful life."

Category Winners

Two boys splash playfully in a muddy field, one jumping with a large woven fan, creating a dramatic spray of water around them
(Image credit: Chang Jiangbin/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini)

Net Fish in Water Fields by Chang Jiangbin
Bring Home The Harvest

"After the rice harvest, the river water filled the paddy fields, and at some point, some fish from the river ended up here too. After school, the two children went to the field together to catch fish with their covers. Approaching quietly, leaping vigorously, and pouncing towards the target."

A green laundromat with three washing machines, one displaying an octopus, and a blue chair on tiled flooring
(Image credit: Pieter D'Hoop/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini )

Laundry Day by Pieter D'Hoop
MPB Award for Innovation

"Sometimes I have some weird ideas that randomly come to my mind. I had an idea of putting an octopus inside a washing machine or tumble dryer. This is one of the results."

A pot filled with various mushrooms, emitting steam, sits against a blue background, showcasing a fascinating culinary scene
(Image credit: Diego Papagna/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini )

Sky Mushrooms by Diego Papagna
Production Paradise Previously Published

"Mushrooms enveloped in steam, immersed in a play of light and transparency, evoking the warmth of the kitchen like a sun in the sky."

A woman stands in a vintage room filled with boxes of yellow, shredded pasta, illuminated by natural light from a nearby window
(Image credit: Lizzie Mayson/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini )

Delfina, A Pata Granny by Lizzie Mayson
Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers

"This is Delfina, I took her portrait as part of a bigger project documenting pasta grannies in Italy. Here, we are in the region of Lazio. On the bed is an angel hair type of pasta called Fieno di Canepina.

"It is technically very hard to make: Delfina rolls the pasta out, flicks a huge piece the size of the table out like a bed sheet, folds it concertina style, then slices it up finely. The best part is that she makes this huge amount then delivers it to the local church where they cook it up and feed homeless people."

A pair of freshly harvested, vibrant orange carrots with mossy soil on their roots, surrounded by green foliage in a garden setting
(Image credit: Maja Kowalczyk/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini )

Family by Maja Kowalczyk
Jamie Oliver Youth Prize 12 and under

"Since we moved into the house, my parents have started a garden with vegetables and fruit. I like to pull carrots the most, because you never know what size and shape is hiding underground. It's always a surprise!"

A broken plate with tangled spaghetti and meatballs in marinara sauce, scattered sauce splatters, on a dark surface
(Image credit: Costas Millas/World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem® Bimi® Broccolini)

5 Second Rule by Costas Millas
Part of a wider food story concept titled Spaghetti
Hotel Art Group Food Stylist Award

"A bold and fun capture bringing to life the saying in the image title and the self-imposed challenge of styling a broken plate of food on the floor and still making it appetizing and appealing! Would you still eat it?"

This year's global judging panel was chaired by the legendary food photographer David Loftus, known as Jamie Oliver’s photographer and the most published food photographer in the world.

The panel included names like Tom Athron, CEO of Fortnum and Mason; Rein Skullerud, senior photographer and photo editor at the United Nations World Food Programme; and Mogau Seshoene, chef and author.

A free-to-enter exhibition of all the Finalist images will premiere at The Mall Galleries in London, England, running from 21 - 25 May.

A selection of images will also be exhibited in London at Fortnum and Mason from June 02 as well as the Museum of the Home from June 03 - September 07.

