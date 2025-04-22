GoPro Hero 13 Black is now £70 off with a FREE Premium subscription - that's a tempting deal!

If you've been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your action cam, this is it. The GoPro Hero 13 Black has dropped from £399.99 to just £329.99 - saving you a tidy £70 if you buy direct.

But GoPro’s not stopping there! To sweeten the deal they’re throwing in a FREE 1-year GoPro Premium subscription, adding even more value to this already brilliant bundle.

GoPro Hero13 Black: was £399.99 now £329.99 at GoPro Save £70 with free 12-month GoPro Subscription With 5.3K video capabilities and 24MP stills the Hero 13 Black from GoPro is a brilliant tools for many creatives or those looking for a compact solution - now at an even better price!

The included premium subscription unlocks a host of exclusive benefits. You'll get unlimited cloud backup with auto-upload, no-questions-asked camera replacement, discounts of up to 50% off GoPro accessories, and access to premium editing tools in the Quik app. If you're serious about capturing and sharing top-tier content, this subscription makes a real difference.

As for the GoPro Hero 13 Black itself - it's built for creators, adventurers, and weekend warriors alike. With 5.3K video at 60fps, 27MP stills, and Emmy Award-winning HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization, it delivers stunning footage whether you're mountain biking, skydiving, or simply vlogging around town. It’s waterproof to 10m straight out of the box, with a rugged build that’s ready for anything.

Thanks to advanced features like voice control, horizon lock, and TimeWarp 4.0, the Hero 13 Black makes it easier than ever to capture cinematic content on the go. Whether you’re shooting epic travel footage or documenting your fitness journey, this camera is a compact creative powerhouse - and with this deal, it’s better value than ever.