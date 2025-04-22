GoPro Hero 13 Black is now £70 off with a FREE Premium subscription - that's a tempting deal!
GoPro's top action camera, the Hero 13 Black is now now just £329.99 with FREE premium subscription
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your action cam, this is it. The GoPro Hero 13 Black has dropped from £399.99 to just £329.99 - saving you a tidy £70 if you buy direct.
But GoPro’s not stopping there! To sweeten the deal they’re throwing in a FREE 1-year GoPro Premium subscription, adding even more value to this already brilliant bundle.
The included premium subscription unlocks a host of exclusive benefits. You'll get unlimited cloud backup with auto-upload, no-questions-asked camera replacement, discounts of up to 50% off GoPro accessories, and access to premium editing tools in the Quik app. If you're serious about capturing and sharing top-tier content, this subscription makes a real difference.
As for the GoPro Hero 13 Black itself - it's built for creators, adventurers, and weekend warriors alike. With 5.3K video at 60fps, 27MP stills, and Emmy Award-winning HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilization, it delivers stunning footage whether you're mountain biking, skydiving, or simply vlogging around town. It’s waterproof to 10m straight out of the box, with a rugged build that’s ready for anything.
Thanks to advanced features like voice control, horizon lock, and TimeWarp 4.0, the Hero 13 Black makes it easier than ever to capture cinematic content on the go. Whether you’re shooting epic travel footage or documenting your fitness journey, this camera is a compact creative powerhouse - and with this deal, it’s better value than ever.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
