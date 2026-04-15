Insta360 has launched a clever new accessory that could change how people use 360 cameras – a grip that lets you shoot like a traditional compact, while capturing cinematic 2.35:1 widescreen shots.

The new accessory, sold as the X5 Photography Grip but also compatible with the X4 Air, is available from Insta360's own store or major retailers like Amazon.

(Image credit: Insta360)

It places the hand and grip near the base of the device, connecting to the same point that the Invisible Selfie Stick would. That means that although the design isn't completely invisible to the camera's lenses, it is still able to perceive a significant part of the imaging sphere without interruption, and capture wide panoramas.

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The idea solves one of the biggest usability quirks of 360 cameras: awkward handling. By making the camera feel more like a familiar compact, Insta360 could make the X5 and X4 Air feel more accessible to casual creators.

The shutter button has been designed to be "satisfyingly tactile" (as Insta360 puts it), while the control and power is drawn via the camera's USB-C port, making the device effectively lag-free and not in need of separate batteries.

You might argue that Insta360 has missed a trick in not making the device, with dimensions of 84 x 62.6 x 33.8mm (3.3 x 2.5 x 1.3 in) into a battery accessory too. That said, the aluminum alloy housing with silicone outer – shipped with a wrist strap – is still 135g (4.8oz) and compact camera users also value low weight.

While battery life is a serious concern for one of the best 360 cameras, if you're using it mostly for panoramic stills, it will certainly keep you busy for a day without needing a boost.

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If you are thinking of video capture, your hand is so far out of the shot that single-lens vloggers should also see the advantage of this device – there is plenty of room to crop down to normal 16:9 or other video formats.

The X5 Photography Grip is on sale now for $49.99 / £47.99 and is compatible with the X5 and X4 Air (but not the X4). It is available in black and white colors (to match the different camera variants Insta360 has shipped).