The GoPro Max 360 is back! GoPro just quietly launched a new 360 camera with special effects – and a lower price

More than five years after introducing an immersive 360 camera, GoPro is bringing back the Max. On Tuesday, February 18, the action camera giant launched the refreshed GoPro Max 360, an immersive action camera that updates the mount and battery but also drops the price. The launch comes along with updated software as GoPro pushes the concept of using the 360 action camera to shoot first then crop and reframe later – including using AI to follow the subject and resizing to both vertical and horizontal video.

GoPro launched the previously rumored 2025 GoPro Max 360 with little fanfare (not to mention the same name as the 2019 version). In fact, the blog post announcing the new camera has just two sentences to say about the camera itself: “The 5.6K spherical camera now comes with a MAX Enduro Battery and an upgraded mounting system, making it compatible with all standard 1/4-20 tripod mounts. All for only $349.99 MSRP.”

As that two-liner suggests, much of the hardware on the 2025 GoPro Max 360 remains the same as that introduced in 2019, including the 5.6K resolution. But the 2025 version has the folding mounting fingers, although they don't appear to be magnetic like on the GoPro Hero 13 Black. Under those folding mount fingers is a standard tripod mount. GoPro says the updated mount supports the invisible selfie stick effect, where the selfie stick is automatically edited out of the footage.

The update also comes with the removable Enduro battery for a longer shoot time; however, GoPro doesn’t list a specific battery time frame in the camera’s specifications.

Perhaps the biggest change is the price – the 2025 camera lists for about $350 / £350 / AU$600 when the previous version originally sold for about $500 / £479 / AU$799.

The bigger changes come from software through the GoPro Quik app. A key feature that GoPro is pushing is the ability to just mount the 360 camera and shoot, worrying about framing later. That could be particularly helpful for content creators that need both a vertical and horizontal video, as creators will be able to get both from the footage.

Another key software feature is the ability to follow the subject, automatically cropping to keep a person in the frame using AI. That’s likely to be a useful way of recording yourself without a serious reduction in resolution when cropping the video as with a non-360 camera.

The Quik app will also introduce special camera effects. The GoPro 360 Max can use the immersive view to crop down to a standard aspect ratio while using that extra data to add creative effects, like camera backflips and barrel rolls.

The 2025 GoPro Max 360 has few hardware changes outside of the battery and mount, but the lower list price means fans may be less likely to complain about the minimal refresh. Still, the GoPro Max 360 will need to compete with others like the Insta360 X4, which already offer similar software editing capabilities, including using AI to follow the subject.

The refreshed 360 camera is already listed as available at GoPro's official store.

