Valentine's Day gifts for photographers: Get your loved one something special

Looking for a great Valentine's Day gift for your photographer partner? Choose from romantic photo books, tasteful camera jewelry and more in this romantic gift guide.

January has drawn to a close and the season of lurrrve is upon us. But while Valentine's Day should simply be a day devoted to the love you share with your partner, it can often be complicated by choosing which gift you should buy to show your partner they're still the apple of your eye. Sure, you can pick up a bog-standard box of chocolates, or the last sad dregs from the supermarket flower stand. Or maybe you could take inspiration from your kid's primary school art class and hand-make them a card.

Alternatively, if your partner is a keen snapper, why not make this their best Valentine's Day yet. Choose from our fantastic Valentine's Day gifts for photographers guide for guaranteed happiness.

Best Valentine's Day gifts for photographers

(Image credit: Mixbook)

One of the best parts of being a couple is the wonderful adventures that you share together. Whether you've been together for one year or thirty, why not celebrate your shared time together with a photo book filled to the brim with sentimental images.

One of the best parts of being a couple is the wonderful adventures that you share together. Whether you've been together for one year or thirty, why not celebrate your shared time together with a photo book filled to the brim with sentimental images. One of the best photo books providers is Mixbook, which regularly offers fantastic deals and discounts on its products. We particularly love their range of romantic photo books, but you can also choose from plainer designs as well if you wish.

2. KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer Print images from a smartphone onto Fujifilm Instax film

You don't need to own a DSLR or a mirrorless camera to love photography. If your partner is a keen camera phone snapper, why not help them bring their images into the physical realm by gifting them a camera phone printer. This offering from Tomy transfers photos from a camera phone onto Fuji's Instax film. You don't need batteries or wires for this printer, and the KiiPix has three different colors to choose from. One of our favorite parts of this printer is the fact that it folds flat for storing and transporting around. We recommend turning your screen brightness all the way up when printing your photos for the best results.

(Image credit: Huion)

If you're looking for an editing tablet, you might be assuming that you'll have to shell out hundreds of your hard earned cash. However, you can pick up the Huion H430p for under $50 / £50, which is an incredible price. While it's not going to have the same functionality or design as professional models from Wacom and other manufacturers, the H430p is capable of everything that a tablet-editing beginner would want to experiment with. While the drawing area is small, it does functions well - and there's an impressively sensitive stylus for the price and four customizable shortcut keys to help streamline your working process.

(Image credit: Pandora)

4. Pandora Camera Charm Charm the loved one in your life with this elegant trinket

It can be tough to consistently follow the traditional advice of keeping a camera on you at all times, but this Pandora camera charm will make it a lot easier! This small charm is the perfect subtle gift for a partner who loves photography. You can pick up this beautiful little charm on Amazon US. If you think this is the perfect gift, but your partner doesn't already have a necklace or bracelet, we particularly like this charm bracelet that's also available on Amazon US and Amazon UK.

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Amazon gift card No, it's not a cop out! An Amazon gift card is the perfect gift

If you're truly stuck and you don't know what to get your photography-loving partner, an Amazon gift card might just be the right answer. "But that's a cop-out!" I hear you cry. "Not so," we would answer. An Amazon gift card can be spent on essentially anything that your loved one desires. If they've been saving up for a new camera, Amazon tends to have the best price on the majority of models anyway, so their gift card will help chip a little more off.

Alternatively, if they'd rather buy something a little less expensive, such as one of the best books on photography (or even just a regular book), then they'll be able to indulge guilt-free. Some Amazon gift cards even come in a nifty little box, making wrapping that much easier.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

6. Instant camera Get instant respect from your partner with this gift choice

No matter whether it's a wedding, gig or birthday dinner, an instant camera is the perfect tool to capture fun prints that you'll treasure forever. Plus, it's a camera that can be used by anyone, no matter their photographic ability. One of our favorites is the Fujifilm instax Mini 9, which comes in a wide range of snazzy colors. Check out the best prices for your region above. If you've already got an instax, why not pick up some fun confetti-styled instax film instead?

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Instax film comes in different sizes... but the most popular instant cameras use Instax Mini film – as used in the Instax Mini 9, Mini 90, Mini 70, Leica Sofort and so on. There are fun film options that give fun borders to the instant prints, but the plain white-bordered color film is the safest gift option.

