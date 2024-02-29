The best OM System OM-1 Mark II deals in February 2024: stock updates and prices

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Find the best OM System OM-1 Mark II deals on this great mirrorless camera, perfect for stills or 4K video

OM System OM-1 Mark II camera against a moody black background
(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

If you're looking for the best OM System OM-1 Mark II deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release, the Olympus OM-1 Mark II has been a long-awaited camera for those who loved its predecessor and are loyal to the Olympus / OM System brand as it's the perfect compact mirrorless camera for those wanting great stills and video while travelling.

The OM-1 Mark II is the first flagship model under the OM Systems brand. This upgraded version of the Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera packs a punch with its 20MP stacked BSI Live MOS sensor and TruePic X processor, ensuring top-notch image quality, rapid autofocus, and impressive low-light performance across a wide ISO range of 200 to 102,400.

(Image credit: OM Systems)

The best Olympus OM-1 Mark II deals

Sensor: 20.4MP Micro Four Thirds | Lens mount: MFT | Video: 4K 60p (H.264, H.265), 1080p 240p (H.264) | Size: 134.8 x 91.6 x 72.7mm | Weight (body only): 1.1lb / 511g

Better image stabilization
14-bit raw output
Live GND8 and ND128 Filtering
Only 20MP

Thanks to the Micro Four Thirds system's crop factor, you can get closer to your subjects, making the OM-1 Mark II an ideal choice for wildlife and nature photography. 

Plus, with its 5-axis in-body image stabilization, handheld shooting becomes a breeze, resulting in sharper images. Whether you're capturing stills or videos, the OM-1 Mark II offers mobility, precision, and reliability, making it a dependable companion for all your photography adventures.

(Image credit: OM Systems)

