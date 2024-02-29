The best OM System OM-1 Mark II deals in February 2024: stock updates and prices

If you're looking for the best OM System OM-1 Mark II deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release, the Olympus OM-1 Mark II has been a long-awaited camera for those who loved its predecessor and are loyal to the Olympus / OM System brand as it's the perfect compact mirrorless camera for those wanting great stills and video while travelling.
Read our news on the OM Systems OM-1 Mark II
The OM-1 Mark II is the first flagship model under the OM Systems brand. This upgraded version of the Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera packs a punch with its 20MP stacked BSI Live MOS sensor and TruePic X processor, ensuring top-notch image quality, rapid autofocus, and impressive low-light performance across a wide ISO range of 200 to 102,400.
Thanks to the Micro Four Thirds system's crop factor, you can get closer to your subjects, making the OM-1 Mark II an ideal choice for wildlife and nature photography.
Plus, with its 5-axis in-body image stabilization, handheld shooting becomes a breeze, resulting in sharper images. Whether you're capturing stills or videos, the OM-1 Mark II offers mobility, precision, and reliability, making it a dependable companion for all your photography adventures.
Read more:
Best Olympus lenses
Best Micro Four Thirds lenses
Best professional cameras
Best mirrorless cameras