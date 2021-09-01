The best Fujifilm X-T200 deals in September 2021

Scroll down for today's best deals

Fujifilm's X series has been one of the great mirrorless successes, with its fusion of classic style and up-to-date tech making the line stand out against those from rival manufacturers.

The likes of the X-T4, X-Pro3 and X-S10 are all great Fujifilm cameras, but they're priced accordingly. Thankfully, if you're new to mirrorless cameras and want to explore Fujifilm's excellent range of camera lenses without breaking the bank, there are also some compelling entry-level cameras in the Fujifilm line-up.

For beginners, the Fujifilm X-T200 is arguably the the most appealing one. Its main draw is the fact that it's a significant step over more junior models like the X-A7, with a smart design and a number of high-end specs, but all at an asking price that you'd expect to see attached to a far more basic DSLR setup.

Top features include a 24MP APS-C sensor and an OLED electronic viewfinder with 2.36million dots, together with an LCD screen that boasts an innovative tilting mechanism. This allows it to either simply move up and down or all the way around to face the front. Fujifilm certainly has form with flexible LCDs, but we've not had this design on any other camera yet.

You also get 4K video recording and Fujifilm's Film Simulation modes, which allow you to treat images with effects that mimic the company's Velvia, Astia and Provia film emulsions among others. Furthermore, with the same X-series mount as all the pricier models in the stable, you can partner the X-T200 with everything from a basic pancake lens through to a beastly telephoto zoom.

Other niceties you don't always find on the X-T200's competitors include a tough, anodized aluminum top plate and phase-detect AF for speedy focusing, as well as Bluetooth built right into the body. Even the 6fps burst mode makes it a credible choice for action. Need something a little more powerful? The company's X-T30 is the next step up, with the same basic idea but a smattering of extra X-series goodies.

