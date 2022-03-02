The best Panasonic S5 deals in March 2022: Lumix S5 stock updates and prices

If you're looking for the best Panasonic S5 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in September 2020, the Panasonic Lumix S5 has been a sought-after camera for both cinematographers and photographers alike.

A full-frame mirrorless with a serious penchant for video, the Panasonic Lumix S5 is clearly distinguished by its impressive video capabilities, but also features notable flexibility to suit multimedia applications along with an especially durable design.

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models.

Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor and an updated Venus Engine, the S5 balances high sensitivity, wide dynamic range, and speed. The sensor-processor combination enables a useful ISO 100-51200 range, which can be expanded to ISO 50-204800, to suit working in a variety of lighting conditions. For working with fast-moving subjects, the S5 also enables full-res shooting at up to 7 fps with AF-S or 6 fps with AF-C, or up to an impressive 60 fps continuous shooting when using 6K or 4K photo modes.

The best Panasonic Lumix S5 deals A 4K video powerhouse that's also capable of stunning 24MP stills Sensor: 24MP full-frame CMOS 36 x 24mm | Image processor: BIONZ X | Lens mount: Leica L mount | AF points: 225-Point Contrast-Detection AF | ISO range: 100-51,200(expandable to 50-204,800) | Stabilization: 5-axis up to 6 stops | Video: UHD 4K at 23.98p, 25p, 29.97p, 4K Anamorphic at 23.98p, 25p, 29.97p, 50p and 1080p up to 179.82pp | Viewfinder: 0.5-inch OLED EVF, 5,760,000k dots, 100% coverage, 0.78x magnification | Size: 151 x 114.2 x 110.4mm | Weight (body only): 2.56 lbs with card & battery Low Stock View at Walmart View at Amazon View at Best Buy Best in-class video performance Compact full-frame quality Dual SD card slots HDMI port not full-size Only Contrast AF

In addition to stills, the S5 also sports highly capable video recording assets, including full-frame UHD 4K at 30p internal recording with 4:2:2 10-bit color and UHD 4K at 60p recording using an APS-C sensor area with 4:2:0 10-bit color. Full HD recording at 60p, as well as 4K at 30p, is also supported with 8-bit color and no recording time limits. Also, high-speed recording is possible, up to Full HD at 180p, along with anamorphic recording.



Borrowing from Panasonic's broadcast line of video cameras, Dual Native ISO helps to achieve a balanced combination of low noise and high sensitivity to better suit working in a variety of lighting conditions. Two dedicated circuits are provided for each pixel: a Low ISO circuit provides base sensitivities of ISO 100 for normal use, ISO 640 when V-Log is applied, ISO 400 when HLG is applied, and so on...

• Best L-mount lenses



The S5 also features a pair of gamma settings suited to capturing a wide dynamic range giving you greater color grading control post recording. V-Log has been pre-installed on this camera and is used to capture a flat, neutral gamma curve and an equivalent 14+ stops of dynamic range, making it well-suited for grading.

Additionally, a High Dynamic Range mode, and Hybrid Log Gamma, can be used to record greater detail in both the shadow and highlight regions of a scene, so no matter the look each cinematographer is after they will be able to achieve it in-camera or in the color grading.

