The best Nikon D3400 deals in September 2021

Nikon D3400 deals A great entry-level DSLR camera Sensor: 24.2MP DX-format CMOS (Expeed 4) | Video resolution: Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) at 60, 50, 30, 25 or 24p | ISO range: 100-25,600 | LCD screen: 3-inch | Shutter speeds: 1/4,000 to 30 sec, Bulb | Weight: 445g (body only) | Dimensions: 124 x 98 x 76mm | Color options: Black or red Lightweight and compact body Excellent battery life Good single shot autofocus SnapBridge transfers are handy Nikon D3500 is more recent model, and may be cheaper

The Nikon D3400 was a popular model in the world of entry level DSLR cameras that takes a great picture without costing a four-figure sum. In terms of raw power, the D3400 is very close to the earlier D3300 model, but Nikon’s new SnapBridge feature could be the deciding factor to tempt you to buy the upgrade. But be warned unless you find this at a really great price, you are actually better off nowadays going for the more recent Nikon D3500.

SnapBridge connects the Nikon D3400 to your mobile phone via Bluetooth, allowing you to transfer your images. Then you're free to upload your images to social media or your favoured online storage cloud without needing to getting tangled up in USB cables. Or it’s just a solid place to back up your photos before you get home.

A 1200 shot battery life will last most photo fans for the day between charges, so this is a solid buy for day-trippers and globe-trotters alike with most users getting a few days’ use from a single charge – because there’s nothing worse than leaving the hotel in the morning with a dead battery in your camera.

In terms of performance you’re getting 5fps burst shooting in gorgeous 24.2 megapixel images. Video recording options are limited to Full HD rather than 4K, but at this price, that’s not an unreasonable limitation. The lack of a microphone port could be a sore spot for users wanting to enhance the default audio though.

Overall, the user-friendly nature of the Nikon D3400 can’t be overstated – but just make sure you are getting this cheaper than the Nikon D3500. If prices are similar, then the D3500 is undoubtedly the better buy.

