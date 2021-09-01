The best iPhone XR deals in September 2021

The best iPhone XR deals can be found right here. We've searched the web to bring you the very latest and best offers on the Apple iPhone XR, so that you don't have to wonder if you've found the best possible price.

Since its launch three years ago, the iPhone XR has been coming down in price, and, with the release of the Apple iPhone 11 series, and the more recent iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, we've seen some really significant price drops.

If you're looking to upgrade to an Apple iPhone, the XR is now a great option; the images from the smartphone's cameras might not be as sharp as those taken using the latest iPhone, but with the price cuts, the iPhone XR remains an excellent choice, and its battery life is exceptional.

Read more: The best iPhone for photography

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone XR is one of the best handsets Apple has ever made, and that's pretty much thanks to the excellent battery life and its pricing: it offers a more budget route into getting a handset of this calibre.

There are six color options, and if you choose to go for the iPhone XR Red, you'll be contributing directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID‑19.

You're sure to find a deal that suits you and your budget below:

