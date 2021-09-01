Popular

The best iPhone XR deals in September 2021

By

The best iPhone XR deals can be found right here, right now, so if you're thinking of upgrading, check out these great offers

Best iPhone XR deals
(Image credit: Apple)

The best iPhone XR deals can be found right here. We've searched the web to bring you the very latest and best offers on the Apple iPhone XR, so that you don't have to wonder if you've found the best possible price.

Since its launch three years ago, the iPhone XR has been coming down in price, and, with the release of the Apple iPhone 11 series, and the more recent iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, we've seen some really significant price drops.

If you're looking to upgrade to an Apple iPhone, the XR is now a great option; the images from the smartphone's cameras might not be as sharp as those taken using the latest iPhone, but with the price cuts, the iPhone XR remains an excellent choice, and its battery life is exceptional.

Read more: The best iPhone for photography

iPhone XR deals

(Image credit: Apple)

The best and cheapest iPhone XR deals

Upgrade today to this smartphone with good specs and cameras

Release date: September 2018 | Rear cameras: 12MP 13mm f/2.4, 12MP 26mm f/1.8 | Front camera: 7MP, f/2.2 TrueDepth camera | OIS: Yes | Weight: 194g | Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm | Storage options: 64/128GB | Color options: Yellow, White, Coral, Black, Blue, Red

Good cameras
Good range of colors
Exceptional battery life
No headphone jack 
No telephoto lens

The iPhone XR is one of the best handsets Apple has ever made, and that's pretty much thanks to the excellent battery life and its pricing: it offers a more budget route into getting a handset of this calibre.

There are six color options, and if you choose to go for the iPhone XR Red, you'll be contributing directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID‑19.

You're sure to find a deal that suits you and your budget below:

Kulsoom Middleton
Kulsoom Middleton

Kulsoom has a long history of contributing to Future’s portfolio of photography publications, including N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Digital Camera Magazine, making her well placed to identify some of the best deals and savings being offered – especially during sales bonanzas like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.


Her expertise isn’t just limited to imaging, but extends across all forms of technology. So in addition to writing about cameras, lenses, filters, tripods, gimbals and camera bags, Kulsoom also provides buying guides and flags up great deals on smartphones, smartphone cases, camera drones, instant cameras, action cameras, laptops, laptop cases, scrapbooks and everything in-between. 

