The best Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D deals in September 2021

Looking for a cracking Canon EOS Rebel T7i camera deal? Search no more. This is a great time to grab a bargain – and you'll find today's cheapest Canon EOS 800D prices below.

With the newer Canon EOS Rebel T8i (aka EOS 850D) now in stores, prices on the older T7i/800D are even more attractive.

Canon has always been great at making feature-packed, entry-level DSLRs and the EOS Rebel T7i keeps up this tradition. Also known as the EOS 800D, the Rebel T7i is built around a 24.2MP APS-C sensor that’s paired with Canon’s latest DIGIC 7 processor, the camera can capture images that can be printed up to A3 size and beyond, together with Full HD videos at up to 60p.

The autofocus system features 45 AF points, every single one of which being a cross-type point for extra sensitivity. Compare this with the 39-point AF system of its closest rival, namely the Nikon D5600, which only has nine cross-type points, and you can see that Canon easily runs ahead.

As if that's not enough, the company has partnered this with its clever Dual Pixel CMOS AF too, which comes into play when using live view and when shooting videos, moving focus smoothly but swiftly between subjects.

A continuous shooting rate of 6fps is decent for a DSLR of this style, but if speed is essential to you, there are more affordable CSCs that can fire twice as fast as the Rebel T7i, which you may want to consider.

The Rebel T7i’s movie mode specifications offer plenty for those photographers looking to take their first steps into video. While there’s no 4K option, the EOS 800D can capture Full HD footage at up to 60p, which allows you to create more dramatic slow-motion sequences.

There’s an electronic stabilization mode that you can use when recording video, plus a port for an external mic, which lets you capture enhanced audio. There's no headphone port, however, which means you won’t be able to properly monitor the audio straight from camera. Of course, if you're not using this for professional-level video, this isn't a deal breaker.

Other features include built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth, which let you pair the camera with a smart device and quickly transfer images, while the 3in touch-sensitive LCD has a Vari-angle design – great for selfies and vloggers. Like many entry-level cameras, the Rebel T7i doesn't quite stretch to offering weather sealing, but the battery is a strong point, with its 600 shots per charge meaning you should be good for a whole day's shooting.

Canon EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D key specs One of the most capable DSLRs at this level, with plenty of growing space Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C | Megapixels: 24.2MP | Lens mount: Canon EF-S | Screen: 3in Vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000k dots | Viewfinder: Optical | Max burst speed: 6fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner 45 cross-type AF points Full HD video to 60p Faster fps on some CSCs Video not 4K quality

