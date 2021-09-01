The best Canon 90D deals in September 2021

If you're looking for the best Canon 90D deals, you're in the right place. Launched last year, the Canon EOS 90D has all the benefits of a DSLR – great handling, a long battery life, and a lovely optical viewfinder – while boasting some pretty special specs. This includes a 32.5-megapixel sensor that has the highest resolution of any APS-C camera you can buy.

Naturally, more pixels don’t always mean better image quality, but fortunately there's much more to this camera – making it one of the best DSLRs available today.

It's worth noting that the Canon EOS 90D shoots 4K video, but what's great here is that it uses the full sensor width; there's no instant crop when you switch to 4K.

Another notable feature is that the EOS 90D uses Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, which keeps things looking sharp and cinematic. In fact, you could say that the EOS 90D is the equal of any mirrorless camera, but with the advantage of an optical viewfinder. If you're not quite ready to make the move to mirrorless, this camera might be the one for you.

As you'll be aware, camera prices are forever changing and the Canon EOS 90D can now be found at extremely reasonable prices. In the table below, you'll find all the best deals for the Canon EOS 90D that we have found today…

