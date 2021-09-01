Popular

The best Canon 90D deals in September 2021

By

Take advantage of fantastic prices with our pick of the best Canon 90D deals – a perfect EOS for enthusiasts

best Canon 90D deals
(Image credit: Canon)

If you're looking for the best Canon 90D deals, you're in the right place. Launched last year, the Canon EOS 90D has all the benefits of a DSLR – great handling, a long battery life, and a lovely optical viewfinder – while boasting some pretty special specs. This includes a 32.5-megapixel sensor that has the highest resolution of any APS-C camera you can buy. 

Naturally, more pixels don’t always mean better image quality, but fortunately there's much more to this camera – making it one of the best DSLRs available today.

It's worth noting that the Canon EOS 90D shoots 4K video, but what's great here is that it uses the full sensor width; there's no instant crop when you switch to 4K.

Another notable feature is that the EOS 90D uses Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, which keeps things looking sharp and cinematic. In fact, you could say that the EOS 90D is the equal of any mirrorless camera, but with the advantage of an optical viewfinder. If you're not quite ready to make the move to mirrorless, this camera might be the one for you.

Scroll down to take a look at today's best Canon 90D deals and grab yourself a bargain today.

Read our full Canon EOS 90D review

Canon EOS 90D specs

A DLSR that combines mirrorless video and live view AF

Type: DLSR | Sensor: 32.5MP APS-C CMOS, 22.3 x 14.8mm | Megapixels: 34.4 MP | Image processor: Digic 8 | AF points: 45 cross-type points | ISO range: 100 to 25,600 | Max video resolution: 4K up to 30fps/1080p up to 120fps | User level: Enthusiast

Excellent DLSR handling: good size and heft
Vari-angle touchscreen
Uncropped 4K video
120fps video S-AF only
Would benefit from twin card slots 

As you'll be aware, camera prices are forever changing and the Canon EOS 90D can now be found at extremely reasonable prices. In the table below, you'll find all the best deals for the Canon EOS 90D that we have found today…

Read more

The best cheap Canon camera deals
The best Canon camera lenses
Best camera for beginners
The best DSLRs in 2021

Kulsoom Middleton
Kulsoom Middleton

Kulsoom has a long history of contributing to Future’s portfolio of photography publications, including N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Digital Camera Magazine, making her well placed to identify some of the best deals and savings being offered – especially during sales bonanzas like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day.


Her expertise isn’t just limited to imaging, but extends across all forms of technology. So in addition to writing about cameras, lenses, filters, tripods, gimbals and camera bags, Kulsoom also provides buying guides and flags up great deals on smartphones, smartphone cases, camera drones, instant cameras, action cameras, laptops, laptop cases, scrapbooks and everything in-between. 

Related articles