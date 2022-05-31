The best Sony FX3 deals in May 2022: stock updates and prices

Find the best Sony FX3 deals on this compact cinema powerhouse that's perfect for content creation in 4K video

Sony FX3 deals and prices
If you're looking for the best Sony FX3 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in February 2021, the Sony FX3 has been one of the most sought-after compact cinema cameras (opens in new tab) around.

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the Sony FX3 in stock right now, or else available for pre-order. Scroll down to see today's best prices…

The Sony FX3 sits between the video-orientated Sony A7S III and the full-on FX6 and FX9 cinema cameras. You might not have thought there was a gap, but Sony clearly thought so, and the FX3 is a very interesting ‘bridge’ between mirrorless cameras that shoot video and full-on cinema cameras.

The key features of the Sony FX3 are its full frame 12MP CMOS sensor, shared with the A7S III below it and the FX3 above. Even the resolution and frame rates are the same, with all three cameras offering 4K UHD capture up to 120p and FHD at up to 240p. But the FX3 does have a series of features to set it apart from the outwardly similar A7S III.

The first is a top-mounted handle, included with the camera, that also houses two XLR microphone sockets. This houses two standard 1/4-inch mounting points and there are five more on the body itself.

The FX3 does not have a viewfinder, unlike the A7S III, but it does have a silent internal fan for active cooling. Indeed, Sony claimed unlimited recording times for 4K 60p capture (though it does not mention 4K 120p)

The best Sony FX3 deals

Professional 4K video in a compact package, but not lacking pro-grade features

Sensor: 10.2MP full-frame Exmor R CMOS sensor | Lens mount: Sony E | Video: 4K UHD up to 120p, FHD up to 240p | Size: 129.7 x 77.8 x 84.5mm (without handle) | Weight (body only): 715g

Handle and XLR inputs
Vari-angle screen
Unlimited 4K 60p recording
No viewfinder
Confusing crossover with A7S III

In photographs, the FX3 doesn’t look so very different from Sony’s regular Alpha mirrorless cameras, but in the flesh the differences are obvious. It’s a much thicker camera, no doubt because of the space taken by the active cooling system, and while it does look and feel like a regular Alpha without the grip attached, its handling is transformed when you bolt it on.

This is an amazing compact cinema camera that is tiny in size, but packs a mighty punch of 4K full-frame and will take any filmmakers production to the next level.

