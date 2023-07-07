Best Prime Day binocular deals 2023

Amazon's Prime Day sales event kicks off next week - running for 48 hours from first thing on Tuesday through to midnight on Wednesday. We are already tracking the best Prime Day camera deals, as the early offers start to drop. But one thing we have learned from previous Amazon sales, is there are often great deals on binoculars - and other optical devices such as spotting scopes and monoculars - over Prime Day.

We are set up ready and waiting to find the best offers from Celestron, Nikon, Pentax, Olympus and others as the deals start to fall... and in the meantime, we will whet your appetite with some of the best binocular deals that are already live…

US: Best Binocular deals

Canon 10x32 IS Binoculars| $1,099 |$899

SAVE $200 at Amazon If you are looking for possibly the best image-stabilized binoculars on the market to date, these are the ones for you. Offering a great 10x32 magnification you can be sure you make crystal clear sightings of wildlife from a far distance, and with the added IS built-in your sighting will be shake-free too.

Celestron Outland X 8x42 binoculars | $99.95 | $63.10

SAVE $36.85 Looking for a sturdy pair of binoculars? This pair from Celestron could be right up your alley. Featuring 8x magnification and designed to withstand all weather conditions, the Outland X features prisms made of BaK-4 glass for enhanced color fidelity.

UK: Best Binocular deals

Celestron DX ED 8x42 Binoculars| £219.99 |£199.99

SAVE £20 at Amazon With clear edge-to-edge clarity with excellent colour correction these are a perfect set of binoculars that can focus as close as 6.5 feer offering the perfect solution for bird or wildlife spotting close up or into the distance.

Canon 10x32 IS Binoculars| £1,200 |£905

SAVE £295 at Amazon If you are looking for possibly the best image-stabilized binoculars on the market to date, these are the ones for you. Offering a great 10x32 magnification you can be sure you make crystal clear sightings of wildlife from a far distance, and with the added IS built-in your sighting will be shake-free too.

Celestron Skymaster 20x80 Binoculars| £189.99 |£159.99

SAVE £30 at Amazon built for stargazing these amazing pair of binoculars offer a portable alternative to a telescope with a wider field of view best suited for observing star clusters and the moon.

Top retailers

Prime Day is an Amazon only affair, unlike Black Friday, but other retailers are likely to reduce prices over the Prime Day even - and some may have discounts on products not stocked or not discounted at Amazon. Key retailers to check out for camera deals and photo-related discounts are:

Amazon: Cheap prices on camera gear

Adorama: Big discounts on cameras and tech

Apple: Save on your old iPhone or iPad

Walmart: DSLR, Mirrorless & action cameras

B&H Photo Video: Deals on camera brands

Best Buy: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances

Canon USA: Buy direct to save money

Dell: Discounts on laptops and PCs

GoPro: Early deals on Hero 11 Black

HP: Save on laptops, desktops, monitors

Lenovo: Huge savings on laptops

Microsoft Store: Get powerful PCs & laptops

Mixbook: Cheap photo books & calendars

Samsung: Hard drives, SD cards, and more

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale of the year. The annual two-day deals event is for Prime members only and is usually held in July. It features some of the best-ever deals on the retailer's own products and services, such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Echo devices, Audible, and more.

Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon's 20th anniversary. Designed to encourage people to spend outside of the October-December holiday season, the online retailer says its only goal was to "offer a volume of deals greater than Black Friday".

Since then, it's ballooned into one of the biggest sales in the global retail calendar, with many other large retailers launching promotions of their own to take advantage of the huge online audience around Prime Day - and particularly so in the US.

There was also the opt-in charity donation service called Amazon Smile that funnelled some of your spending on Prime Day deals to charitable causes. Unfortunately, Amazon shut down this program in Febrayr so it won't be possible to set it up in 2023.

Free Amazon Prime trials

Amazon Prime membership | 30-day free trial

An Amazon Prime membership is vital if you want to take part in Amazon Prime Day – but you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to get around paying any extra fees! Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends.

Amazon Prime Student | 6-month free trial

An Amazon Prime Student membership is vital if you want to take full advantage of Amazon Prime Day – but you also get a 6-month free trial to get around paying any extra fees during this shopping event, and even to the run-up to Black Friday - and if you want to keep your subscription you save 50% on your membership too!

Best monoculars

Best spotting scopes

Best telescopes

Best opera glasses