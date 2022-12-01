Swarovski CL Companion 10x30 review

If you are looking for the best optical quality binoculars that are also lightweight for carrying long distances, and that let you see your observations from a far distance, the Swarovski CL Companion 10x30 is possibly the best pair of compact binoculars you can buy to date.

If you're a keen wildlife spotter looking for a compact solution to carry around with you while on a hike, visiting your local nature reserve, or just curious about what is on the horizon, a pair of the best compact binoculars (opens in new tab) is just the thing to get you out of the house and into the wilderness.

If price isn't a concern and you want the best optical quality on the market to date, then these pair of Swarovski CL Companion 8x30 compact binoculars are just the thing to let you observe wildlife from as close to 3 meters all the way up to 132 meters – with crystal clear vision.

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley/Digital Camera World)

Swarovski CL Companion 10x30 Specifications

Magnification: 8x

Lens diameter: ‎30 Millimeters

Field of view: 7.6 degrees

Minimum focus distance: 3 meters

Functional temperature: -25 to +55 degrees C

Size: 127 x 55 x 118mm

Weight: 490g



Swarovski CL Companion 10x30 Key features

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley/Digital Camera World)

The Swarovski Optik CL Companion binoculars feature excellent optical quality with a magnification of 10x30, so you can be sure that no matter how close, or how far your wildlife observations take you, your spots will always be crystal sharp, offering the best chance to record your findings. Made in Austria with the finest materials available Swarovski is not holding back when it comes to these portable compact binoculars.

Built to withstand severe weather conditions from -25 to +55 degrees and having a submersion rating of 4 meters these binoculars are built to withstand the test of time, so no matter how bad the weather conditions become these amazing binoculars will perform every single time.

Swarovski CL Companion 10x30 Performance

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley/Digital Camera World)

The pleasurable viewing experience isn't down to just the optics alone, the ergonomics of the CL Companion from Swarovski are second to none. On the undercarriage there are defined groves to place your thumbs directly under the eyepieces, making for a perfectly balanced fit while spotting your next eagle or seagull. Another great touch to these compact binoculars is the weatherproofed coating. Available in green or black, this coating protects your investment while also providing great grip when gazing into the undergrowth.

Another nice addition is the retractable eyecups that have a pupil distance of 55-74mm, allowing you to use them either retracted or not is a great touch and opens up the range for those using glasses. Weight with compact binoculars is also a big factor – after all, you don’t want to be carrying extra weight when you don’t have to. Thankfully, the CL Companion 8x30 binoculars weigh in at just 490g.

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley/Digital Camera World)

Swarovski CL Companion 10x30 Verdict

If you are looking for the best optical quality binoculars that are also lightweight for carrying long distances, and that let you see your observations from a far distance, these are possibly the best compact binoculars you can buy to date.

With the lightweight construction of the CL Companion binoculars and the impeccable build quality, you can be sure your investment will withstand the test of time, which is what would expect as these are far from cheap. But you get what you pay for and the optical quality of these binoculars is possibly the best on the market.

