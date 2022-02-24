Best Panasonic GH6 deals in February 2022: stock updates and prices

If you're looking for the best Panasonic Lumix GH6 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in 2022, the GH6 has been one of the most sought-after Micro Four Third cameras around video and stills in a compact package.

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll have the GH6 on pre-order. Scroll down to see today's best prices…

Pre-order Panasonic Lumix GH6 at B&H (US)

Pre-order Panasonic Lumix GH6 at Adorama (US)



Pre-order Panasonic Lumix GH6 ay Wex (UK)

Pre-order Panasonic Lumix GH6 at Park Cameras (UK)



Pre-order Panasonic Lumix GH6 at Digital Camera Warehouse (AU)

Pre-order Panasonic Lumix GH6 at Camera House (AU)

(Image credit: Panasonic)

After missing its 2021 release, the Panasonic GH6 has finally arrived – and the manufacturer's new GH flagship packs a brand new 25.2MP sensor, 5.7K 30p internal video in ProRes 4:2:2 HQ, and unlimited recording.

The Panasonic GH6 becomes the first Micro Four Thirds camera to use CFexpress Type B cards, facilitating an almost overwhelming capacity for high-end video recording – including 4:2:0 10-bit Cinema 4K 60p internal (with simultaneous 4:2:2 HDMI output), 5.8K 10-bit anamorphic using the full sensor area.

• Read more: Panasonic Lumix GH6 review

As is par for the course with GH cameras, the GH6 offers supreme frame-rate flexibility; 4:2:0 10-bit 4K can be captured at up to 120p, while 4:2:2 10-bit 1080p is available up to 240p (via High Frame Rate) with audio. If you want to achieve even slower slow-motion, 1080p tops out at 300fps when using Variable Frame Rate.

The new 25.2MP sensor (with no low-pass filter) sets a new resolution standard for Micro Four Thirds cameras, and the High Resolution stills mode now enables you to capture 100MP images without a tripod.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Sensor: 25.2MP MFT Live MOS | Lens mount: MFT | Video: MP4, MOV, Apple ProRes, 5.7K up to 60p, C4K up to 120p, 4K up to 120p, FHD up to 240p, VFR | Size: 138.4 x 100.3 x 99.6mm, body only | Weight (body only): 823g, with battery and memory card

Another first for G series cameras is the inclusion of V-Log / V-Gamut, to maximize the GH6's 12 stops of dynamic range – which increases to 13 stops when employing the Dynamic Range Boost mode. This acts in a similar way to Panasonic's dual gain readout (which is distinct from dual native ISO), and employs a base ISO of 800 to produce a high-saturation image and ISO2000 to capture a low-noise image; these are composited, at up to 60p, for rich HDR video.

Audio gets as much love as video, with the new flagship supporting 4-channel, 24-bit, 48kHz or 96kHz recording via XLR microphone adapter. The 2-channel built-in microphone also supports 24-bit 48kHz.

While the GH6 remains the same size as the Panasonic GH5 Mark II, with a 3-inch 1,840k articulating screen and 3,680k OLED viewfinder, it boasts an active cooling system for truly unlimited video recording – and, crucially, it remains weather-sealed.

The camera also packs in much-requested features like waveforms, zebras, frame markers, anamorphic desqueeze displays, red REC frame indicators and a Safety Zone Monitor.

