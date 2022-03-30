The best Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter deals and prices in March 2022

By published

Find the best Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter deals on this black & white only, premium fixed-lens camera

Lecia Q2 Monochrom Reporter deals
(Image credit: Leica)

If you're looking for the best Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in March 2022 the Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter has been a highly sought-after, dedicated black and white Leica camera

We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll have the Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter in stock right now. Scroll down to see today's best prices…

(Image credit: Leica)

Merging two of their most unique series of cameras, the Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter ditches the Leica logo and swaps the colorway to dark green and replace the leather grip with Kevlar cladding, making it a far more discreet option. This full-frame compact camera is fitted with a 47.3MP monochrome sensor, which is used for the sole purpose of recording vivid and rich black and white imagery only.

Compared to a standard CMOS sensor, this specialized monochrome sensor omits with the color filter array to enable the recording of just luminance values, in order to achieve greater visual depth and clarity, along with improved sensitivity to ISO 100,000 and reduced noise levels to suit working in difficult lighting. The sensor's design also sees the removal of the optical low-pass filter and inclusion of an updated microlens array, which helps to produce sharper, higher resolution imagery.

• Read more: Leica Q2 Monochrom review

Beyond its Monochrom distinction, this version of the Q2 follows a familiar path of quick and robust performance and intuitive handling to that of the Leica Q2. The sensor uses the Maestro II image processor to offer fast shooting operation up to 10 fps, support for both DCI and UHD 4K video recording (in black and white) and provides great autofocus performance. This camera also features the same beloved Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH wide-angle prime lens, which has been matched to the sensor design for exceptional resolution and clarity.

(Image credit: Leica)

The best Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter deals

The best compact and discreet black and white only camera money can buy

Sensor: 47.3MP (8368x5584) | Video: 4K DCI at 24p / 4K UHD at 29.97p, 24p | Size: 130 x 80 x 91.9mm | Weight (body only): 4.8 Ib (2,177g)

47.3MP sensor
Compact design
Fast f/1.7 lens
Fixed lens
Black and white images only

The Q2 Monochrom Reporter also retains the cherished sleek and compact design that makes it a popular favorite amongst street and travel photographers, and this Monochrom version even sports a more inconspicuous and scratch resistant dark green finish, no Leica red dot and white and grey lens markings. Its magnesium alloy body is also weather-sealed, perfect for working in trying environments. 

It is equipped with a high-resolution 3.68MP OLED electronic viewfinder featured for fluid and clear eye-level monitoring and a rear 3.0" 1.04m-dot touchscreen LCD also affords straightforward playback, crystal-clear viewing and great control over the cameras settings. Along, with built-in Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi allows the use of wireless photo sharing and remote camera control from a linked mobile device via the Leica FOTOS app.

Read more:

Best Leica camera
Leica Q2 Monochrom review
Best full-frame compact cameras
Best printers for photographers
Leica Q2 Reporter review

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

Related articles