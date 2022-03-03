Leica's Q2 Monochrom Reporter, a black & white only camera has arrived

Following the successful launch of the Leica Q2 Reporter, a black and white variant of the camera is now also available: the Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter.

With its particularly robust exterior, the model continues a long tradition of cameras that were specifically developed for press and reportage photographers – ensuring complete reliability, even in the most adverse conditions and you can now pick up this new Monochrom camera for £5,250 either at Wex or Leica UK.

Leica Q2 Monochrom Reporter | £5,250

Тhе Rероrtеr vеrѕіоn оf thе Lеіса Q2 Моnосhrоm ехhіbіtѕ аll thе орtісаl сараbіlіtіеѕ оf thе оrіgіnаl vеrѕіоn but hаѕ hаd а mаkеоvеr. Wіth а mаttе grееn fіnіѕh аnd ѕресіаl kеvlаr аrmоurіng, thіѕ mоdеl іѕ dеѕіgnеd fоr rеаl-lіfе, rіgоrоuѕ rероrtаgе рhоtоgrарhу.

Instead of the customary leather trim, the Q2 Monochrom Reporter is equipped with a ‘body armor’ made of Kevlar – a synthetic fibre also used in the production of protective clothing. The remaining areas of the camera are protected by a specialist, dark green paint with particularly abrasion-resistant properties. Over time, the Aramid fibres of the Kevlar weave will develop a slightly lighter tone through exposure to natural UV light and become slightly raised for an even more secure grip on the camera.

Thanks to the absence of the red dot, and the omission of color inlays for the engravings on the camera and lens, the Q2 Monochrom Reporter allows for an unobtrusive way of working without drawing undue attention.

The grayscale sensor of the Q2 Monochrom Reporter offers an enormous resolution of 47 megapixels. The absence of a color filter array leads to an unparalleled detail rendition and increased sensitivity – enabling the camera to cope with any shooting situation.

It’s extremely robust construction and high-grade environmental sealing makes this full-frame compact camera (equipped with a permanently-mounted Summilux 28mm f/1.7) a perfect all-time companion.

Externally, the Q2 Monochrom Reporter differs from the Leica Q2 Reporter, which will continue to be found in the Leica product catalogue, only by the laser-engraved "Monochrom" script on the lower edge of the display.

The Q2 Monochrom Reporter is available from either Leica's London store or Wex from today with an RRP £5,250.00.

US pricing: $6,295

AU pricing: AU $9,790

