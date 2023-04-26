best Leica M11 Monochrom deals and prices

Find the best Leica M11 Monochrom deals on the best black-and-white-only camera on the market

Leica M11 Monochrom digital camera
If you're looking for the best Leica M11 Monochrom deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in mid-2023, the Leica M11 Monochrom has been the most talked about and sought-after rangefinder, topping the best Leica cameras for black and white photography.

We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll have the Leica M11 Monochrom in stock right now or are just moments away from being 'In stock'. Scroll down to see today's best prices…

The M11 Monochrom, is the fourth-generation model in the series of unique black & white-only digital rangefinder cameras. Taking the fundamental elements of the M11, including the timeless M camera design, heightened resolution, and Triple Resolution Technology, with updated connectivity, the M11 Monochrom adds a modified 60MP sensor that exclusively records black & white imagery.

Read more: Leica M11 Monochrom review

Based around the Leica M11's high-resolution back-illuminated sensor design, the Leica M11 Monochrom modifies the 60MP full-frame CMOS sensor by removing the color filter array (CFA), which offers the ability to solely record monochromatic imagery using only luminance values, which gives enhanced clarity, depth, and resolution. By omitting this CFA, the camera also achieves a higher sensitivity range (compared to color-enabled M11 cameras) of ISO 125-200,000.

Best Leica M11 Monochrom deals

The world's only Monochrom rangefinder, just got better

Type: Rangefinder | Lens mount: Leica M | Sensor: Monochrome BSI CMOS sensor | Megapixels: 60 | Screen: 3-inch fixed touchscreen, 1,036,800 dots | Max shooting speed: DNG: 15 shots, JPG: >100 shots | User level: Expert

Pristine B&W quality
Incredible in low light
Incredibly expensive
Fixed rear screen

The Leica M11 Monochrom has a revised appearance to that of the Leica M11, fittingly, removing all color from the body design in favor of a stealth-like monochromatic aesthetic.

The Leica Red Dot has been removed from the camera, the coating of the viewfinder has a dark chrome tint, the dial engravings are filled with white and gray paint, the shutter and bayonet lock buttons are black, and there is a discreet MONOCHROM engraving on the top plate.

Leica M11 Monochrom digital camera

We still also see improvements over the Leica M10 Monchrom that include:

An electronic shutter function that now permits shooting at shutter speeds up to 1/16,000 sec, which is perfect for working with faster f/0.95 lenses without the need for ND filters. A mechanical shutter still offers shutter speed support of up to 1/4000 sec and flash sync at 1/180 sec.

While those who need a little bit extra reach while in remote situations can take advantage of the two digital zoom steps that can simulate working with longer focal length lenses by cropping into the image slightly, at 1.3x (39MP) and 1.8x (18MP) levels. These are reversible crops when recording a DNG or permanent crops if shooting straight to JPG.

There is no denying that the Leica M11 Monochrom is a marvel there to represent the best of the best from black-and-white photography in the Leica rangefinder lineup, but if your looking for something a bit more colorful then we would highly recommend the Leica M11 for all your color needs, and if film is more your speed then you have to take a look at our review of the amazing Leica M-A.

