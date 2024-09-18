Canon announces new ultra-compact, fully-wireless portable photo printer

Canon has launched a new dye-sub pocket printer: the Selphy QX20. Designed for wireless use with smartphones and portable devices, it prints 2.7 x 2.7-inch or 2.1 x 3.4-inch photos on thermal sticker paper in around 40 seconds. Choose from bordered or borderless printing, Canon claims that its thermal dye sublimation printing technology produces rich, vibrant colors, while the water-resistant printed output can last up to 100 years.

(Image credit: Canon)

As the QX20 is designed to be a go-anywhere printer, it measures just 102.2 x 145.8 x 32.9mm (4.0 x 5.7 x 1.3 inches), and weighs a mere 455g. To enable truly wireless use, it contains a built-in battery that can be fully charged in around 80 minutes via a USB-C connection.

The Selphy QX20 is compatible with iOS and Android smart devices via Canon's Selphy Photo Layout 4.0 app, which enables you to scan a QR code on the printer for a hassle-free wireless connection. The app can then be used to edit, customize, and decorate photos with stickers and effects before printing.

We expect the SX20 to be a companion model to the similar Canon Selphy QX10, which only offers square prints with borders, and which uses doesn't have a USB-C charging socket.

The Selphy QX20 is compatible with Canon XS-20L, XC-20L, and XC-60L photo paper packs, and these also contain the necessary ink cartridge for printing. Pack prices start from $14.99. When it goes on sale in the US October, the QX20 will retail for $149.99 / AU$249 and will be available in white, red or dark gray color options. Availability and pricing for the UK and Europe have yet to be announced.

Pre order the Canon Selphy QX20 Compact Photo Printer from B&H

See our Canon Selphy QX10 review for a look at how this type of dye sublimation printer performs