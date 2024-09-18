Canon has launched a new dye-sub pocket printer: the Selphy QX20. Designed for wireless use with smartphones and portable devices, it prints 2.7 x 2.7-inch or 2.1 x 3.4-inch photos on thermal sticker paper in around 40 seconds. Choose from bordered or borderless printing, Canon claims that its thermal dye sublimation printing technology produces rich, vibrant colors, while the water-resistant printed output can last up to 100 years.
Canon announces new ultra-compact, fully-wireless portable photo printer
