The best GoPro Hero11 Black deals in September 2022: stock updates and prices

If you're looking for the best GoPro Hero 11 Black deals, you've come to the right place. Since its announcement, the GoPro Hero 11 Black (opens in new tab) has been the talk of the town thanks to its new taller sensor allowing for multiple-format social media-ready outputs from the same footage.

This all-new all-action-adventure camera's headline feature is that 8:7-ratio, 27MP, 10-bit camera sensor, which captures virtually square 5.3K content that can easily be cropped to create native 4K clips in a host of aspect ratios. That means whether you're a traditional 1:1 Instagram lover, a 9:16 TikTok fan, or a 'long-form', 16:9 YouTuber, you can grab all three video formats from one 8:7 video.

Add 27MP 8:7 photography to the Hero 11 Black's camera mix, as well as some new modes, and it's obvious this is the mightiest GoPro to date. On the rubberized front is a small 1.14-inch screen, and around the back, is the main 2.27-inch touchscreen.

Unlike the new DJI Osmo Action 3 (opens in new tab), the front screen isn't touch-sensitive, so everything is controlled with a combination of buttons and that main rear touch display. Just like its predecessor the Hero 10 Black, the GoPro Hero 11 Black is also solid and durable, with waterproofing up to 33 feet (10 meters).

1. GoPro Hero11 Black The TikTok-ready action cam adds simplicity, and a new 8:7 sensor Weight: 4.5 oz / 127 g | Waterproof: 33.0' / 10.0 m | 5K video: up to 60fps | 4K video: up to 120fps | 2.7K video: up to 240fps | Stills resolution: 27MP | Battery life: 2-3hrs estimate View at GoPro US (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) Captures versatile 8:7 content Excellent image stabilization Horizon locking at up to 5.3K Simplified interface for beginners Lowlight video isn't great Front display is not touch sensitive GoPro membership required to unlock features

Despite the Hero 11 Black looking like every other GoPro this side of 2019, with upgraded hardware and software, it's a triumph on all fronts. The new, almost square sensor is supremely versatile, the camera's software has been simplified successfully, and GoPro's companion app, Quik has also been improved. With best-in-class stabilization, great-looking video in all but dimly-lit and dark scenes, and some fun new modes like light painting, the Hero 11 Black is an excellent addition to the line.

The Hero 11 Black's 8:7 aspect ratio is also a standout highlight for content creators. Able to shoot in 5.3K resolution, 8:7 video at up to 30fps, its footage can be losslessly cropped to create new 4K portrait, landscape, and square clips from a single video.

On top of 8:7 video, the Hero 11 Black captures 5.3K resolution video at 60 fps, 4K resolution video at 120 fps, or 2.7K resolution at 240 fps. You can also grab 27MP stills from 5.3K video.

